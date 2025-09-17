Ryan Rhodes recalls memories as Ricky Hatton is honoured

Ryan Rhodes will say a poignant farewell to his buddy Ricky Hatton on Saturday.

He and co-promoter Jamie Sheldon are promoting a show at Magna, Rotherham, one of the first since the former world champion 46, was found dead at his home in Hyde, Manchester, last weekend.

The boxing bell will be rung in Hatton's honour, and there may be a minute's round of applause, too.

Like Sheldon, Rhodes, 48, has a treasure chest of memories of time spent with boxing's 'man of the people.'

Ricky was on the undercard of Rhodes' WBO Interim World Middleweight title fight with Jason Matthews at Doncaster Dome in 1999, a bill which also included Hatton's long-time nemesis Junior Witter as well as Dave Coldwell.

The Sheffield gym owner said: "Back then, I knew Ricky was going to go on to great things. He rocketed up the rankings and started winning titles.

"Everyone remembers Kostya Tszyu; (2005) he was a pound-for-pound great (2005) but Ricky took him out in a massive fight (IBF World Super Light.)

"What has happened is crazy, and the media attention has been incredible; it has been a tough few days to watch.

"He was a genuine legend, he would be in a fight one day and then pop up in a pub to have a pint of Guinness and a game of darts with locals.

"People could relate to him - he would talk to anyone, sign anything. He had absolutely no ego; he was just brilliant."

Sheldon added: "Ricky always had time for you and will be massively missed.

"He wasn't like some people who reach a certain level who keep themselves to themselves and won't have anything to do with you; he'd sit and chat with you.

"He was around everybody in boxing, I was fortunate enough to be in a corner with him and been involved with one of his fighters John Hedges, since he turned professional."

Rhodes said the Magna show was an opportunity for boxers who were at or near the start of their career.

"We are looking forward to seeing Sheffield's Bree Wright return after a spell out, Rotherham's Kacie Doocey - who has been giving Terri Harper some excellent sparring - and Ingle's Mohammed Subhaan, amongst others.

"It should be a good competitive show with a lot of young talent that is coming through."

Magna Centre, Rotherham

Saturday's card:

Mohammed Subhaan, Ingle/Bradford, 9 1 0 v Jake Price, Hereford 2 5 1 super light Adam Geelan, Sheffield, 3 0 0 v Joe Hardy, Leeds. 5 37 0 middle Kacie Doocey, Rotherham, 1 0 0 v Rajwant Kaur, India 5 4 0 light Bree Burbeary, Sheffield, 5 0 0 v Bojana Libiszewska, Poland 7 71 0 welter Ted Jackson, Hull, 3 0 0 v Harley Collison, Southampton, 3 3 2 middle Billy Jarmolinski, Doncaster, debut v Kira Carter, Leeds, 0 21 1 bantam Cory Sagar, Barnsley, 2 0 0 v Elliot Eboigbe, Manchester, 1 12 0 middle Nazir Younus, Sheffield 1 0 0 v Stefan Vincent 2 36 0, Dorset welter.

Meanwhile, Matchroom champion-elect Junaid Bostan has made his own tribute to Hatton, posting on social media: "A great man and fighter, God bless Ricky and condolences to the Hatton family."