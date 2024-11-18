Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield's Ryan Rhodes narrowly missed becoming world champion back in the day - but he is currently doing a fine job for somebody who is.

Ryan, who challenged for the WBO middleweight title in 1997 and the WBC super welterweight title in 2011, can always be seen around Terri Harper's camp whenever she prepares for her big title fights.

He doesn't train Terri but plays a part in bringing positive energy into her world as she gets ready for the task ahead.

It's a seemingly small contribution, but it helps bolster her confidence before going into battle.

"Terri won her first world championship at one of mine and Stefy Bull's cards years ago" Rhodes explained, a reference to her triumph over South African Nozipho Bell at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in July 2019.

That victory earned her the vacant IBO World Super Featherweight title.

"Since then, I have always been around fight week and in the hotel and dressing room with Terri.

"I bring a good vibe and she seems to like that kind of atmosphere."

Terri Harper celebrates with her team including Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes, right Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

Rhodes enjoys his role as an unofficial good luck charm which compliments her months of arduous training and intense coaching.

It has helped Terri on the road to three weight WBO, WBA and IBO titles.

Yet you'd never guess she was capable of that level of achievement if you met her on the street, says Ryan.

"Terri is so polite and nice, you wouldn't believe she can fight like she can" he says.

Rhiannon Dixon v Terri Harper, WBO Lightweight World Title fight Pic By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"She has such a gentle voice in interviews and is that down-to-earth girl from Denaby.

"Such a gentle soul - but once that bell goes she can't be that nicely-spoken girl she has plenty of aggression behind her."

The South Yorkshire woman's boxing style isn't perhaps like that of the globally renowned Katie Taylor, known for her ultra-aggressive techniques.

"That wouldn't suit Terri but actually, she can't half whack, and has great movement, you don't become a three-weight world champion if you don't have something special - and she has that."

Harper doesn't get the recognition she deserves for the treble achievement.

"Yes, she gets some credit, but really, there are not many boxers become three weight world champions.

"She has had her tough moments, against Alycia Baumgardner and Sandy Ryan, but she dug deep and that is credit to her, Stefy, and Paul Durose, her new coach and trainer.

"Look at her last fight, I know the opponent (Rhiannon Dixon) wasn't all that experienced but she was a very strong, come-forward aggressive fighter.

"She was not just coming to give Terri the title.

"At one point around round seven or eight, she hit Terri with two or three massive shots bang on the chin and Terri had to grab and hold for say 20 seconds.

"She had to come away from demons of previous fights and had to suck it up and won the next few rounds.

"She became the nasty person she isn't outside the ring!"