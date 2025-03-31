Ricky Hatton v Kell Brook: and the winner is...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They were two warriors of British boxing separated by a few years and the Pennine mountain chain - Ricky Hatton of Manchester and Sheffield's Kell Brook.

The pair never traded blows, and the window of opportunity closed as Hatton's career started to fade just at the time Brook's was accelerating.

However, a debate has been started about who would have beaten the other in their prime.

Brook has told The Star that he felt he would have defeated "his idol" had the pair competed at their best.

There are contrasting views, elsewhere, though.

In a recent interview Queensberry Promotions boss Frank Warren said: "Ricky at his best was better than Kell at his best.

Matchroom's Eddie Hearn disagreed, “I think Kell at his very best would beat Ricky Hatton, but it’s a tremendous fight.

"It would have to be the Kell Brook that beat Shawn Porter in Los Angeles when he was absolutely dialled in.”

Kell Brook (R) in action with Matthew Hatton during their WBA Inter-Continental Welterweight Title Fight at the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena on March 17, 2012 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Warren contested further: “At his best, it would have to be Ricky Hatton who defeated Kostya Tszyu who was pound-for-pound number one.”

These days, Dore-based Brook is busy with his expanding family - his son Ezerra Ray was born on February 20: "He sleeps all day and is awake all night."

But he was happy to imagine how a scrap with Hatton could have gone.

"Me against Ricky Hatton, that's one of those questions. Ricky was the People's Champion, my idol, he had all that support and was an all-action fighter.

Kell Brook (L) in action with Matthew Hatton during their WBA Inter-Continental Welterweight Title Fight at the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena on March 17, 2012 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

"If you ask anyone who has been a champion - they would never think another fighter would beat them and I think against Ricky, in my prime, I think, yes, I would beat him.

"But I want to say he was one hell of a fighter.

"It never happened, but he was a great, great fighter. I do think I would have been better."

Kell is eight years Ricky's junior - the Sheffielder is 38 and the Mancunian 46.

Ricky Hatton with Sheffield Boxing Centre's Glyn Rhodes

For eight years, they were both campaigning simultaneously but at different levels.

When Ricky bowed out of the sport in 2012, after losing to Vyacheslav Senchenko, Kell was just reaching the IBF welterweight title final eliminator level.

By 2013, Brook had stopped Senchenko in four rounds at Sheffield Arena, perhaps a sign that they were that close to parity.

Two years after Hatton retired, Brook won the world crown by beating Shawn Porter.

"Ricky has got nearly 10 years on me, we were at different stages of our careers. But he was a great fighter" said Kell.

The South Yorkshire man can claim a victory over the Hatton family, though.

Ricky Hatton and son Campbell

He outpointed Ricky's brother Matthew at the Arena - Matthew fighting only twice more before retiring the following year.

Given the age difference between Ricky and Kell, a more obvious fight for Hatton would have been against another Ingle champion, Junior Witter, now 51.

Hatton never seemed to fancy it, claiming Witter's defensive style and comparatively small fan base never justified a headline TV event.

Author Jamie Boyle, though, claims it was the biggest fight "That British boxing never saw."

A documentary film, "Junior Witter - The Avoided" by Smoggie Productions, begins filming next month.