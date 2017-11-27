Richie Woodhall coaches GB woman boxing star before Sheffield tournament

World Championship silver medalist Lisa Whiteside is benefiting from some expert tuition at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport- from none other than Richie Woodhall, the former WBC super middleweight title holder.

Lisa, one of the country's top amateurs, competes in the GB championships in South Yorkshire on December 7 and was in quick-handed form at the Attercliffe venue, during training camp.

The Preston fighter (51 kg) competes at the EIS against Merseyside's Carly Skelly in a competition which could see Olympic prospects like Lisa replaced, should they lose to their challengers.

She said: “The GB Championships is the biggest national event we have and it will be good to box at home in front of family, friends and local supporters.

"We compete all over the world and very rarely in the UK, so this is an event that the boxers in the GB Boxing squad look forward to.

“This is our last competition of the year so I want to make sure I finish on a high and set myself up well for 2018 which is going to be a really busy year for the female squad with the Commonwealth Games and both the European and world championships, where we can start to build-up ranking points that will help us on the road to Tokyo and the 2020 Olympics.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced £10 at http://www.ticketsdirect.org.uk/gbchamps/EntryForm.aspx

