Jon Fernandez plans on repeating a Sheffield Arena upset.

At the venue, the Spanish boxer's friend and countryman Kiko Martinez stripped Ingle boxer Kid Galahad of his IBF World Featherweight belt in 2021.

Now Fernandez plans a similar fate for Steel City's Dalton Smith.

The two compete for the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight strap on September 28. It is a boxing opportunity for England to get their own back on Euro 2024 football winners, Spain.

Sheffield Arena boxing nights are always tremendous events, the support of a vocal home crowd has always been a valuable asset for boxers like Smith, and Kell Brook before him.

But Fernandez (26-3-0) is relishing the task.

“I’ve no problem whatsoever going to Sheffield or going abroad for the fight," he said.

"We’ve had the experience with Kiko Martinez, who is on the same team as all of us. They had the great win against Galahad, so not a problem,” Fernandez told Boxing News.

Dalton Smith Pic Ed Mulholland Matchroom Boxing

Smith has had three of his 16 wins at the South Yorkshire building.

But his unbeaten record and apparent home advantage doesn't mean much to the Bilbao-born boxer.

“Dalton’s a very good fighter, a very good operator and he had a very good performance against [Jose] Zepeda. I do think Zepeda was a bit over the top.

“He had very good wins in the past, but it’s going to be a good test for myself to fight Dalton and go to his backyard.

Spanish rival Fernandez

It’s also going to be a very good and interesting test for Dalton to fight me, to see where he is at level-wise.”

Smith, aged 27, from Handsworth, will have to be wary of a fighter with obvious power; Fernandez has stopped 22 opponents, although he himself has suffered three reverses, one of them a KO.

The US-based fighter insists: “My punching power is proven. The knockout power is not the only thing that he’s going to have to be worried about because I’m also a very good technician and I’m still going to be very prepared tactically to fight Dalton on the night.

“I’m 100 per cent confident in my team and I do what my team says, with the instructions and tactics going into a fight. But I think it’s very good for a boxer also to watch the fighter that he’s going to face, to see tactically, because I’m going to be the person in the ring and see how I’m going to affront that test,” he added.

Smith is ranked number three in the WBC rankings while the Spaniard is down in 22nd.

But all that can change in an instant.

"For myself, winning this fight for the European title will then put me in a very good position with the WBC and on to world honours” said the 28-year-old.

And that would entail repeating Martinez's victory over Galahad.

“Kiko is an inspiration, not only to Spanish boxers but to boxing all over the world. Just with the pure determination that he has, he’s always gone to the boxer’s backyard against the odds, like against Galahad."

Smith will be well prepared for the threat.

He said: “I don’t underestimate him, but the best Dalton Smith beats him in spectacular fashion and that’s what I’ll be looking to do, making it three showreel stoppages in a row. After this it’s all about securing that world title shot as I feel ready.

“[Former champion Adam] Azim chose to vacate the European title rather than face me, but Fernandez is game to fight anyone. He hits very hard and put on a really strong performance against Rivera who is a class operator.”