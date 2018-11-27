Revealed: Kell Brook and his search for a new coaching direction took in Adam Etches as well as John Fewkes

Kell Brook trialled more one than potential new trainer once he'd decided to experience life away from the Ingle gym, The Star can reveal.

Sheffield's former world champion also spent time working with retired 22-fight middleweight Adam Etches in the aftermath of Brook’s decision to take himself off Dominic Ingle's workload.

Eventually, he plumped for another long-term Sheffield pal, John Fewkes, who will be in his corner for the Brook v Michael Zerafa fight at the Arena on December 8.

Etches, who is now training and managing boxers including unbeaten heavyweight Kash Ali, confirmed: "I went out to the Fuerteventura training camp to help train Kell, and was there two weeks.

"I was hopeful of getting the job to train him but it didn't happen for one reason or another," said Etches, 27.

"I didn't know what was happening at that point of the trial period so I came home.

Kash Ali - tipped for a British title

“Kell obviously felt comfortable with Fewky and I am happy for him, he is a good guy and knows his stuff, and I am happy for Kell, who is in fantastic shape.

“John is a talented coach now, and certainly, one for the future and hopefully, the pair will get the job done on December 8 and move on to more success.

“John hasn’t trained anybody of Kell’s level, but I know he will do well and get where he wants to be. But I am also happy for myself because when I came home Kash said he wanted to work with me.

“As one door closed another one opened and that was brilliant as I believe in 18 months, Kash will be among the titles and will become British champion."

Ali, from Rotherham, (W14 L0) will face Jone Volau, from Gateshead, in Birmingham the day after Brook's Sheffield show.

Meanwhile, another Etches fighter, Shakiel Thompson is on the Brook undercard. He will take on Bulgarian middleweight Konstantin Alexandrov on the Matchroom event.