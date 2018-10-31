Retro: Smart move by Brendan Ingle at his Sheffield gym empire

Brendan Ingle was a trainer with a worldwide reputation for getting the best out of his boxers - like Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter, Ryan Rhodes and Esham Pickering.

But Wincobank, Sheffield-based Brendan, who died earlier this year at the age of 77, was the first to admit his own fight-career was a modest one.

And it was on this day in 1973, that he stepped outside the ring for the last time as a combatant, having lost to relative novice Poul Knudsen in Copenhagen. He left with a won 19 lost 14 record.

At 32, it turned out to be a smart move, which brought him fame and fortune.