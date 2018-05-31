Retro: Doncaster’s beaten Jamie McDonnell can look back on his Wembley win for solace

Have your say

Jamie McDonnell is licking his wounds after losing his world title to a first round knockout in Japan, last week.

But he can look back with some pride on this day in 2014, when won a world title at Wembley Stadium, on the undercard of Carl Froch vs George Groves II, which attracted 80,000 boxing fans.

McDonnell stopped Thai bantamweight Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat for the WBA “regular” world championship.

The Doncaster man won by TKO when he caught Rachawat with a left hook in the 10th - Rachawat never boxing again.

McDonnell went on a six-fight unbeaten run, before running into Naoya Inoue on Friday.

He is now moving up in weight from 118 pounds, possibly at featherweight.

