Retro: Bright spark Naseem Hamed on the rampage

Have your say

Naseem Hamed was in his pomp on this day 21 years ago.

Around 12,500 people packed London Arena to watch him beat Tom “Boom Boom” Johnson.

The IBF and WBO World Featherweight title fight was scheduled for 12 rounds but over in eight when Naz stopped the American veteran.

Johnson, from Detroit, had defended his IBF featherweight strap 11 times coming into the bout - but the Ingle man was unstoppable.

Hamed’s earlier ring entrance, heralded by flames and via a descending platform, certainly impressed the TV audience.

He went on to have four more fights in 1997, including a barnstormer against Kevin Kelley at Madison Square Garden, New York.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene