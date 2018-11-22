Retro boxing: The day Sheffield’s Paul ‘Silky’ Jones ruled the world

On this day in 1995, Paul 'Silky' Jones won the World Boxing Organisation world super welterweight title.

He beat American based Verno Phillips on a majority decision at Hillsborough Leisure Centre.

On the same bill, Clinton Woods stopped Andy Ewen in the third round of a scheduled six rounder.

It was a memorable time for Sheffield boxing - Jones' next fight was a defeat to another Sheffield Ryan Rhodes, for the British title, on a Ponds Forge card that included Johnny Nelson and Jon 'Buster' Keeton.

Jones retired from the sport in 2002, with a proud record of won 31 lost 12 drawn 1.

