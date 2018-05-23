Retro: A noble Sheffield boxing champion wins title and city derby

Have your say

Thirty five years ago today, Sheffield middleweight Brian Anderson won his first title.

He collected the Central Area Middleweight belt, stopping another Sheffield-based fighter Jimmy Ellis in the ninth round at the City Hall.

Brian Anderson puts the pressure on Steve Johnson at the Sheffield City Hall.

The Ingle man went on to box four more years, retiring in 1987, after being TKO’d by Tony Sibson, who was later to become a world title contender.

Anderson (pictured at the top with Kell Brook) was crowned British champion in 1986, after a win over Tony Burke in Belfast, headlining a show which featured a young Nigel Benn on the undercard.

Brian Anderson and Steve Johnson - February 5, 1986'Sheffield City Hall

Victory to Brian Anderson over Merseysider Steve Johnson - February 5, 1986'Sheffield City Hall