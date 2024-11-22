Red Johnson stays classy ahead of South Yorkshire derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are getting tired of the pre-fight hype and sweary antagonism between boxers and their camps, there will be a pleasant change of pace this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Red Johnson takes part in his eighth professional fight at the Metrodome, Barnsley, and not shows only deference to his opponent on the bill - and others on it who he might face in times to come.

Johnson takes on Maltby's Dale Kellam and, while the two have never come across each other before, Red says he expects him to be a decent sort: "He's a Yorkshire lad - he'll be a good lad!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Intake super middleweight (168 pounds) has warm words for others in similar weight divisions on the card, Doncaster light heavyweights (175 pounds) Paul Clewes and Tommy Sams.

"I have never seen Paul box but I have been sparring with Tommy" said Red. "Would I be interested in fighting them down the road?

"Ofcourse, we are competitors and while I don't know them very well I am sure they are confident in their own ability and these are fights that probably will happen further down the road, we are a fighting sport.

"But I don't call people out I am very respectful and any fight has to make sense. Who knows - you never say never."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red's own bout on Saturday night is a four-round tick-over before another busy year ahead.

"Dale is a cruiserweight, (200 pounds) to be honest we have had a nightmare with the matchmaking, we couldn't get super middleweight, then we got a light heavyweight and that fell through, so we are doing a catchweight. We're happy on both sides.

"It will do me no harm, although I don't want to be doing it every fight. The last one I boxed (6ft 2ins Latvian Edgars Sniedze) was a big guy, so this is my second big one in row, but my preferred weight is super middle.

"Fighting now will give me some downtime towards the end of the year, to recover if I pick up any little niggles, and then be ready to go for the new year keeping active - it has been four this year, so it's all gone to plan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red has yet to fight a rival with a winning record, although he has boxed one opponent who was 50-50 in his results.

Bianca Johnson with Red Johnson

"The first 10 fights (for a professional) can be learning fights, good pros tell me that fighting at different weights helps you get comfortable and I am enjoying the process of the first 10" he said.

"Whenever my team thinks it's my time to step up with opportunity we'll more than likely do that."

Bianca, his elder sister, makes her debut on the same Metrodome bill and says fight fans will see a difference in sibling style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am a forward boxer I like to box on the front foot, Red prefers the back foot. Of the two of us I am the more aggressive fighter" says the full-time estate agent.

"I will try and top my brother's ring walk, he is very flashy with Luther Vandross but I have a surprise!"