Red alert: Home town hero Callum Simpson collects two boxing belts at Barnsley fight night

Callum Simpson celebrates his points win over Zak Chelli at Oakwell

Questions had been asked about Callum Simpson.

Did the smiling, affable Barnsley lad have the spiteful streak in him to become a top-level champion? Would he have the talent and endurance to beat a confident and polished, title-holder?

Would he have the nerve to perform flawlessly for 12 rounds in front of a passionate yet demanding home crowd at Oakwell?

Well, the 27-year-old certainly had all the answers.

He dominated the British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight match-up and sent 7,000-plus fans home wondering what else their favourite could achieve.

The only question left to ask came from Simpson himself: “We’re all Tarn aren’t we?”

If there is ever a boxer who has unified home support it is the new champ, who has mimicked the football-style support that was enjoyed by the likes of Ricky Hatton, Josh Warrington and Anthony Crolla.

And it was the Red wall of support that he paid tribute to after outpointing Fulham-based Zak Chelli, 26, 118-110, 118-111 and 117-111.

The moment Callum Simpson was declared the winner over Zak Chelli, left

He said he had: “Never been so proud to be Barnsley lad.

“Last night was a moment that will live with me forever and it wouldn’t have been possible without all of your loyal support.

“Boxing’s a tough game, but I feel privileged to have the kind of backing that most fighters could only dream of.

“You made 7,000 fans seem more like 30,000 fans in an atmosphere like I haven’t felt before.

Riding high: Callum Simpson salutes the fans

“Lastly, although last night was a huge occasion, rest assured this is only the beginning and they’ll be many more to come.

“Support me and I’ll fight for you.”

The victory inspired near-poetry from betting giant bet365, who posted: “He did it for his town. He did it for his people. He did it for his legacy. He did it for his history. He did it for Barnsley.”

Bookies’ favourite Callum had started how he meant to go on.

With 20 seconds left of the first round his loping overhand right connected flush with Chelli’s temple, and the visitor had it all on to stay upright.

The Tyke super middleweight looked stronger, bigger and ruthlessly determined to hunt his opponent down.

Chelli, who won the two titles in January beating reigning champion Jack Cullen in Liverpool, tried to remain composed behind his jab, but must have known he was well behind as the tear-up was reaching its climax.

Now Callum, who replicated the achievements of Barnsley fighters Josh Wale and Chris Saunders to become A British champion, can plot his way towards a European conquest.

And maybe, just maybe, he can conquer the world stage like Sheffield’s Kell Brook, who was at ringside, cheering him on.

Callum used to serve Kell when he worked part-time in the footwear department at a menswear shop in Summer breaks from college.

Now the boot is firmly on the other foot.

The quality of the Barnsley undercard had been questioned beforehand by Doncaster fight favourite Dave Allen, who suggested to compared poorly with Saturday night Sky TV shows of the past.

There were no local boxers on the schedule, but there were a few thrills and spills.

Oakwell bill

Zak Chelli, Fulham, (previously 15 2 1) beat Callum Simpson, Barnsley (14 0 0) super middle, Commonwealth Boxing Council Super Middleweight

Caroline Dubois, London, (9 0 0) bt Maira Moneo, Uruguay (14 1 0) light IBO World Light WBC Interim World Light

Stephen McKenna, Ireland (14 0 0) KO’d Joe Laws, Tyne and Wear, (14 2 0) super welter WBC International Silver Super Welter (vacant)

Connor Coyle, Ireland, (20 0 0) bt Kyle Lomotey, Leigh, Manchester, (12 1 0) middle

Mauro Silva, Manchester/Portugal, (5 0 0) KO’d Dale Arrowsmith, Hyde, Manchester, (6 110 5) middle

Joel Kodua, Dagenham, (6 0 0) bt John Henry Mosquera, Colombia/Italy (5 15 0) welter

Billy Deniz, Droylsden, Manchester (11 0 0) bt Khalid Graidia, Luxembourg/France (11 14 5) light heavy.

Sylwia Doligala Wakefield/Poland (3 1 2) bt Sara Orszagi Hungary (1 1 0.)