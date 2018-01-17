Re-match for South Yorkshire boxer Dave Allen on Kell Brook card

Have your say

Kell Brook’s world title defeat in his Bramall Lane show wasn’t the only disappointment that night in May.

Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen also came unstuck, over 12 rounds, losing to bulky bruiser Lenroy Thomas.

Allen, a fans’ favourite across South Yorkshire and beyond, looked like he was having the better of Thomas in the early rounds but then seemed to run out of steam.

In a split decision, he was outpointed on the judges’ cards, 112-115, 115-113 and 114-115.

It was a cruel set-back for both local fighters.

But like Brook, Allen is making his come-back in Sheffield, on Brook’s next spectacular, at the city Arena on March 3.

While Brook heads into new ground, campaigning at light middleweight against Siarhei Rabchanka, Allen gets the chance to redeem himself against Jamaian-born, Florida based Thomas.

Unlike Allen, Thomas has boxed once since Bramall Lane, outpointing Ed Fountain in an eight rounder at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA in November.

The pair will now contest the Commonwealth Heavyweight Title at the Arena.

If he wins, Allen will have brought the second Commonwealth strap to South Yorkshire, as Sheffield’s Liam Cameron has one at middleweight.

Last Friday, the ‘White Rhino’ sparred for the first time in months - he has had to recover slowly from a back injury.

The 25-year-old said on social medial: “It may sound weird to those who don’t understand but the pain and suffering of boxing is therapeutic to my mind.

“For the first time in a little while, I felt like the real me again

“I owe my life to boxing and the next seven weeks in training and March 3rd Sheffield Arena I’m gonna pay it back with everything I have.”