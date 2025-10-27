Quarter of a million pounds won’t change Liam Cameron

Liam Cameron and Lyndon Arthur Pic by David Cavan

It wasn't very long ago that Liam Cameron barely had a penny to his name.

However, fights with high-level opponents and being signed by Frank Warren's promotional outfit have given his bank balance a healthy boost.

After buying and completely renovating his Sheffield home, Cameron can now sit back on his new sofa and reflect on the fact that he has a quarter of a million pounds in his bank account.

But if you think money might be changing Liam Cameron, think again.

"I am not a show-off, I have not bought myself anything, truthfully nothing," he says.

"About 18 months ago, I didn't have ten pounds to my name; now I am a quarter millionaire.

"But it has not changed me as a person, I still drive the same old car that has just had four new part-worn tyres on it, it's falling to bits.

"But it gets me from A to B. And if I start buying new cars, that is when things start to change. Keep the money in the bank!"

Liam Cameron and Lyndon Arthur Pic by David Cavan

Manor-based Liam, who fights Tamworth's Troy Jones (13 1 0) in Manchester on Saturday in a ten-rounder, added: "I am a private person - I'm building a wall around my house.

"My welding company sponsor is making big iron gates for me, and the new wall will be as high as you can possibly go, legally. You'll need a button to knock on the door!"

Liam, (23-7-1) who turned 35 recently, admitted Jones had not been on his radar.

Jones had originally been scheduled to take on Daniel Lapin, but he was injured and they offered Cameron as a replacement.

Liam Cameron media event Photo credit Lawrence Lustig BOXXER

"The new fight will be further up the bill, so they offered me double the money - I said I'll have a bit of that."

The Steel City fighter said he "must have had 20 (media) head-to-heads" with Ben Whittaker in his previous fights.

"I was sick of seeing him, I don't want to know much about Troy.

"Troy's name has popped up every so often, I think he is a good fighter who comes to win. But his 13 wins were not against anyone I wouldn't beat."

*Doncaster's Dave Allen says he'd love to fight 42-year-old Chinese heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang next year. The southpaw stopped Deontay Wilder last year.