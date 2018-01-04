Sheffield prospect Tommy Frank, 24, is planning to win his first professional title in March.



The Intake super flyweight takes on Craig Derbyshire from Bentley, Doncaster for the Central Area title, at Barnsley Metrodome on March 16.

Derbyshire, 26, won the title in June, although he has been on a losing streak since.

Here’s a Q&A session with Frank, who has never been the 10 rounds that Derbyshire needed to win the trinket.

What do you make of Derbyshire and his style of fighting?

From what I have seen he looks like a tough kid who gives it a go. I imagine he will try to come forward and put me under pressure.

Derbyshire has lost 24 fights: what sort of a contender is he?

He is a worthy opponent. He is experienced and has been in with some good kids and given a decent account of himself. At the end of the day, he is the champion so you have to respect that.

What would it mean to you, personally, to land a title after seven fights?

For me it would be a great achievement and just the start of things. I feel lucky to be in the position I am in boxing for this title as it’s a proper belt and I would be in good company winning it. My gym mates John Fewkes, Sam Sheedy, Carl Wild, Jez Wilson and Lee Edwards all had this title so it would mean a lot if I can follow in their footsteps.

Tommy Frank

What’s your pre-fight plan?

It will just be business as usual in camp. I train for 10 and 12 rounds anyway with the rounds we do sparring. We all train the same at Sheffield Boxing Centre. Our trainer Glyn Rhodes will take a look at Derbyshire’s style and we will have a chat about our plan.

Carl Wild lost his Area title chance, how important is it to the gym and its members to win this one?

Carl has been a great ambassador for SBC over the years; all the lads look up to him. His fight against Joss Paul was brilliant for the fans and we was all proud of Carl. The little things I’ve learned from fighters like Carl over the years, will help me pick up my first title.

Who else is likely to be on the bill?

Ben Wager and Ben Davies are both in title fights - so three Central Area contests on the night should excite the fans.

What technical areas, after your last fight, have you sought to improve on?

I’m improving daily. We have got a good system at SBC that works. I’m always looking to work on the little things and that’s what progressing is all about getting better with each fight. With me I think I will come into my own the more rounds I do; I just think it will suit my style so I’m looking forward to showing what I can do on March 16.

Tommy Frank

Where in the sport do you want to be by the age of 28?

The plan is just keep progressing and to get better with each fight. Especially at the weight I’m at it won’t take as long to get to the top of the rankings as heavier weights. So I’m excited for what’s to come and want to enjoy it. I want to have some major titles round my waist by then.

Trainer Glyn Rhodes is quietly optimistic that Tommy Frank will reach British title level.

“I am hopeful about he can come on in the next two or three years” he said.

“His biggest attribute is his boxing brain, he studies boxing and like all smart fighters, he has a plan for every fight.

“He is a thinking fighter, very technical.

“I was very pleased with his last win, (Brett Fidoe) who was coming off a win and was ready for a battle.

“At 24 he hasn’t got all his man-strength yet, but that will come with full maturity.

“Hopefully in the next two or three years, we will be looking for a British title at super flyweight.”

Rhodes said Barnsley’s Josh Wale, 29, would be an example for Frank to follow.

“Josh has had some losses but they don’t tell the true picture and it was great when he won the British (bantamweight) title.

“Maybe in a year or two there can be a good local fight with fighters like Kyle Yousaf and Waleed Din.”

