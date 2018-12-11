Proud moment for 11 year old celebrated by boxing twins Jamie and Gavin McDonnell

Boxing twins Jamie and Gavin McDonnell added their double-punch power at a competition evening for youngsters at The Fitness Factory ABC, Halfway, Sheffield.

The Doncaster duo celebrated 11-year-old Jessika Dobson 's achievement of winning a core strength competition - a feat which earned her the right to have her name entered on the gym's prestigious Wall of Fame.

The McDonnells with Jessika Dobson

She pipped Mia Nicholson Stubbs, 15 and Oliver Fox, 14 years.

Sonia Gavins, head coach, said: "It was an unbelievable effort from all that took part."

The McDonnells offered words in advice and provided answered in a Q&A session.