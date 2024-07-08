Popular Sheffield boxer is 'chasing a dream'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikey Harrison will make his professional boxing debut this weekend, bringing with him his own personal army of fans.

The 20-year-old prospect from Ridgeway, near Eckington, has sold some 300 tickets for his maiden voyage in the sport.

That was comforting news to promoter Dennis Hobson, who is staging a seven-fight show at Skate Central in Sheffield on Saturday.

Mikey will draw on their vocal backing when he faces off against veteran Victor Edagha, 36.

Mikey Harrison turning pro with Dennis Hobson (left) and John Fewkes

"People are definitely supporting me and that is great" said Mikey.

"I like to socialise and connect with people in different circles, maybe that is why I've been lucky enough to sell so many tickets."

The fighter is a diplomat - while he is a Sheffield United fan he has decided against having a Blades' badge on his shorts so he doesn't "upset a lot of people!"

The only upset he is hoping for will be written on light heavyweight Edagha's face, at the end of their scheduled four-rounder.

Mikey Harrison, poster boy

"Victor is a very tough cookie, I will be his 100th opponent, on the night" said Harrison.

"He has lost a lot but he has only been stopped four times and is a tough durable and experienced fighter.

"He has a wise head on his shoulders and is an unorthodox, awkward fighter.

"In June he dropped James Albert in the second round and he can be quite wild. But I'll stick to my boxing and trust my ability and judgement."

The 6ft 4ins fighter says Gleadless gym trainer John Fewkes has supervised him through a modest amateur career.

"I started with him when I was about 13" said the former Eckington Secondary schoolboy.

"My amateur career was nothing sparkling.

"I was never a great amateur but also I was never in a fight I felt I couldn't have won (W11-L12.)

"I struggled with confidence and worried about losing, sometimes planting the wrong seeds in my own head. But I finished up with a Yorkshire title."

It was around that time that Hobson and Fewkes started tipping him for a polished professional career.

He says he captured their attention with the Yorkshire title and "my natural attributes, my size and long arms.

"I am not naturally gifted; everything I have got I have worked for" says Mikey who is a personal trainer at the Titans' gym.

"I am a rangy fighter but I can have a go if I need to."

He says his hero in local boxing history is a near-neighbour, Clinton Woods.

"I have always looked up to him. But I like to think I have my own individual style. I am just a hard working lad trying to chase a dream."

The fight on Saturday will be at 12 stone 4lbs.

SHEFFIELD CARD

Billy Pickles (15 1 0) of Leeds V Keanen Wainwright (11 3 0;) Parson Cross light welter

Conor McIntosh (7 1 0) Wales V Ameen Khalid (7 0 1;) Worcester super feather

Mason Dickinson (4 0 0) Manor, Sheffield V Dale Arrowsmith (6 108 5;) Hyde super welter

Anees Taj (7 5 0) Watford V Ryan Labourn Bradford (0 15 2;) cruiser

Katie Healy (7 1 0) Wolverhampton V TBA super bantam

Mikey Harrison (debut, Derbyshire) V Victor Edagha London (3 93 3;) light heavy