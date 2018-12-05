Picture exclusive: Rotherham’s Kash Ali tries to tame ‘The Body Snatcher’

Not everybody wants to stand and trade with the thundering heavyweight they call ‘The Body Snatcher.’

But Rotherham's Kash Ali has been excited and more than ready to accept the opportunity to spar gruelling rounds with Dillian Whyte, who is preparing for an epic re-match with Dereck Chisora, on December 22.

Unbeaten Ali's star could be rising; he is being mentored by Sheffield's retired boxer Adam Etches. And Ali’s ambition to win titles is certainly being aided by climbing between the ropes with Whyte, who beat Chisora at the Manchester Arena, on a split decision in 2016.

Etches said: "Dillian doesn't take any prisoners and the four times I've watched them spar, I've seen Kash just get better and better. Dillian can't speak highly enough of him - he says Kash has one of the best jabs he's ever been in with.

"Some of their rounds are like chess matches - you'd actually pay to watch them."

Ali (14-0) is 26 years old and has yet to fulfill anything like his proper potential, believes Etches.

"In the past, he hasn't always given his best and the opportunities haven't been there for him.

"He did some things wrong but, 100 percent, he is now picking things up” said the Coal Aston manager.

"He is a tidy boxer, has a lot of miles left on his clock, and with that elusive style and good footwork he is going to be winning titles over the next 18 months. I can see him being British champion in that period.”

Hughie Fury is the current reigning British champion; he beat Sam Sexton in the Summer.

Ali, a lucrative ticket-seller in his home area of Eastwood and the city of his birth, Birmingham, has yet to fight any big names, his stoppage of Paul Butlin probably being the most memorable bout.

Another Etches’ boxer Shakiel Thompson will be on the Kell Brook undercard on Saturday, facing Konstantin Alexandrov.