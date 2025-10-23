People will know my name, vows Sheffield boxing prospect

Emmanuel Kargbo with Reagan Denton Pic by Barton Chase Media

Sheffield teenager Emmanuel Kargbo has made boxing history by becoming the most inexperienced amateur fighter to win European gold.

The 17-year-old England cruiserweight won the U19 Youth European Championships in the Czech Republic.

He and his camp believe he is the first to win a European title with only eight fights behind him.

He beat Lithuanian Daumantas Vilkas - the referee stopped the 90kg final in the second round.

The Notre Dame High School A Level student (Business and Computer Science), who trains at De Hood gym in Manor Top under Reagan Denton, started boxing as a way to lose weight three years ago.

He took to the sport straight away, recording stoppages in all of his first six fights, he says.

Emmanuel qualified to wear the England vest in Czechia after "wiping out" his competitors.

"The title means everything to me - it also means I am Europe's number one at U19.

"It is a pathway to the seniors, on then to Great Britain, and then I definitely hope to turn professional," he said.

"There is no date on that, but my aim is to make a statement in the pro game and leave a legacy behind. People will know my name."

Emmanuel, who lives in Westfield with his family, says he has an exicting style.

"I have good footwork and power; I haven't met anybody stronger than me. I can hit opponents at odd angles.

"I love the sport and I love training hard. But we are all keeping grounded."

The Yorkshire Belt winner said his heroes in the sport were Jai Opetaia, the Samoan-Australian professional boxer who is the current IBF and Ring magazine cruiserweight world champion and Ukraine's undisputed heavyweight title holder Oleksandr Usyk.

Emmanuel, who has two brothers, was born in Belgium and is of Nigerian and Sierra Leonean descent.

Notre Dame was thrilled by their student's achievement, posting: "His hard work, discipline, and determination paid off as he came in at Number 1 - bringing home the title of U19 Boxing European Champion.

"We're so proud of your achievement Emmanuel - your dedication and passion inspire us all!"

His gold medal achievement was rated as "quality" by former Commonwealth champion Ross Burkinshaw and described as "great work" by experienced trainer Andy Marlow.

The England team topped the medal standings ahead of Georgia, Turkey and France at the championships in Ostrava.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough's Teagn Stott says he has suffered a "slight setback with a couple of injuries picked up in the World Championships" in Liverpool last month.

He said he was still on course for a "massive 2026."