Parson Cross puncher must not waste his talent

Ten months have passed since Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright last climbed into the professional boxing ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, little has been seen of the Parson Cross puncher - and promoter Dennis Hobson hopes that absence is about to end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve heard he’s started to get back in the gym, and I’ve been offered the odd fight for him," said Hobson.

"I really like Keanen, but I think his confidence might have been dented, so I need to go and have a coffee with him and see what we’re doing because I don’t want him to be a waste of talent.

"He’s had a couple of reversals (he lost two ten-rounders to Billy Pickles and Louis Horn last year) but he’s just got to get his mentality right and his self-belief and let’s go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He just needs to learn from any mistakes because he’s lost two very, very close fights, and there were arguments he won both.

"Even though he lost, he shouldn’t be too despondent, but that’s easy for us to say, isn’t it?

"Keanen can fight, and he’s a puncher; he’s maybe just got to tweak his style a little bit and I think he’ll be fine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keanen Wainwright right Pic by Amy Gillatt via Dennis Hobson Fightzone

The 27-year-old lightweight launched his pro career in 2018 on a Tommy Frank bill at Ponds Forge.

The southpaw went on to win the Commonwealth Silver lightweight belt, but has been off the radar recently.

Sheffield Boxing Centre trainer Glyn Rhodes said: "I have spoken to him recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He broke his hand in the first fight (against Horn) then he had another fight (v Pickles) and I think it was still broken then.

Keanen Wainwright piles into his Esssex opponent Connor McMain @McMain_Photos

"His confidence is dented a little bit, he has had a tough time. His last three fights have been ten-rounders, tough fights, and he's had a family bereavement."

Wainwright, once a football trialist with Sheffield United, has a 11-4-0 record.

Six of his wins have been by way of knockout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Sheffield United kitman and novice professional boxer Adam Geelan is awaiting his third outing.

He will be on a Jamie Sheldon promotion headlined by Dom Ingle-trained Mohammed Subhaan on July 5 at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Geelan (2-0-0) will fight Manchester journeyman Josh Cook.

Commonwealth Boxing Council Flyweight champion Conner Kelsall from Doncaster has a six rounder on the card.

He has been inactive since June.