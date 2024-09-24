Overlooked former world champion is back on the title trail in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maxi Hughes never really got the credit he deserved when he was world champion.

People didn't put him in the same bracket as other South Yorkshire world champions, like Kell Brook and Jamie McDonnell.

But the pragmatic southpaw isn't concerned at being overlooked.

He just gets on with the business at hand - even if the sport of boxing raises a financial challenge every once in a while.

His next fight, a six rounder, will be at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on Friday - he's had to sell £5,000's worth of tickets to finance his opponent Efstathios Antonas, from Rhodes.

It is a step towards regaining a world title for Maxi - he lost his own, the IBO world lightweight, to George Kambosos Jr last year.

"This fight is for me to keep busy, governing bodies like to see you get a win after you have lost a fight or two before they will sanction an eliminator" he explained.

"So we decided: 'Lets get in front of it, keep busy and training hard.'

Doncaster's Maxi Hughes. (Photo by Nathan Stirk Getty Images)

"I didn't want a journeyman who would go into a shell and I'd have to chase around the ring all night, I want somebody who comes to try and beat me, give me a proper fight.

"This kid (Antonas) gives it 100 percent; he has upset a few prospects and is on a bit of a winning streak. He has done interviews saying fighting me is his world title fight. He is coming to have a proper go.

"I know he is going to come looking for me, which I am happy about."

Recently, the self-managed athlete has had to sell enough to cover opponent's wages.

Maxi Hughes Pic by Mikey Williams

"He (Antonas) wanted £5,000 and I've done well with tickets.

"My last two fights were in America and it's expensive to fly over there so people are looking forward to seeing me boxing here."

Maxi's last fight in the UK was against Ingle prize fighter Kid Galahad in September, 2022.

The Doncaster man beat the Sheffielder, an ex-IBF World Featherweight champion, on a majority decision at Nottingham Arena.

"I was the underdog against him. I finished his career. And although I got beat by Liam Walsh (European title 2019) he says I retired him too!"

Asked whether he got the plaudits enjoyed by other champions, Hughes replied: "People still look at the IBO and say it's not a real world title.

"It's not one of the main four they say, which is fine, I don't care too much what people think.

"Maybe I didn't get the credit and praise I deserve but it's more about who cares for you away from boxing, my mates and my family... and living a good life, that's what I care about."

He's more than satisfied with the highlights of his career, so far.

"Winning the British title had been my dream and thought I'd be content with that (versus Paul Hyland Jnr 2021) but the fight straight after against Jovanni Straffon for the IBO on a big show (Headingley Rugby League Stadium, Leeds) led me to signed by Matchroom and changed my life for the better.

"I was able to pack my job as a painter in. My main job is being a Dad and doing the school runs! (He has daughters aged six and three.)

Hughes, who trains under Josh Warrington's father in Leeds, left Matchroom last year.

"My contract run out and they offered me a new one but I wasn't quite happy with it.

"I thanked them for the offer and said I was going to try my luck elsewhere, and signed d up with Lou DiBella in America."

As for Saturday's GBM Sports show, the 34-year-old says: "It feels like it is offensive to call them a small hall show.

"Izzy Asif has done well, he has put a lot of money into production, smoke machines stages, good lighting, cameras and lighting. It's all very fancy.

"Now I need to win and then move on. I would be happy to fight in Saudi, wherever pays the most."

*Conisbrough super welter Joe Hayden, who has 16 straight wins, says ticket-selling is a harder part of boxing than making weight.