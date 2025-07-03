Opponent drops out, Bianca steps up

Bianca Johnson had one message to her matchmakers when her opponent pulled out, with less than a week to go.

"I just told them to get me anybody. Any weight - any record. I am just desperate to box."

The Intake, Sheffield fighter had been due to compete with her sparring partner, Sasha Booker, at the Magna Centre on Saturday night.

When that fell through, it left promoters Jamie Sheldon and Ryan Rhodes scrambling around for a replacement - something that seems to be happening more and more these days across the sport.

They came up with Kenyan Nicholine Achieng, who has certainly been active.

She boxed six rounds on the GBM Sports card at Hull last Saturday, losing on points to English featherweight contender Chelsey Arnell.

The super bantamweight is perceived to lack finesse in some of her 19 fights, but is experienced and ready to go to war.

Gary Moore-trained Bianca said she didn't know a lot about the 35-year-old Kenyan, but had thought at such late notice that the fight was the only one on the table.

Bianca Johnson and Gary Moore

"She boxed last weekend against Chelsey; lost on points but won rounds" said the Sheffielder.

"She’s also boxed former world champion Nina Hughes (She held the WBA female bantamweight World title for two years) and she knocked her down.

"And she’s fought Laura Pain (unbeaten superbantam over eight rounds.)

"This will be a tough one for me, but I am hoping I’ll be too strong for her."

Conner kelsall and sparring partner Harvey Eldo

Promoter Sheldon told The Star the matchmakers had "pulled it out of the bag getting another opponent" and that they were waiting on final medical clearance to cement the deal.

Cusworth super welter Connan Murray (11-1-0) is the headliner of the show; he is competing with fellow Yorkshireman Jabran Bilal in an eliminator for a Central Area title.

It is his first ten-round bout; he's never gone further than six rounds up until this point.

Doncaster's Connor Kelsall "needs to knock a bit of rust off while he prepares for next part of his journey" says Sheldon.

It is undefeated Kelsall's first fight since landing the Commonwealth flyweight title 11 months ago.

He will be facing Steven Maguire from Manchester.

Ingle fighter Mohammed Subhaan takes on journeyman Cristian Narvaez, his third scrap since losing his unbeaten record at the Metrodome, Barnsley last year.

He said he is: "Ready to take the next step towards glory this summer as I look to make it 10 wins inside three years as a pro."