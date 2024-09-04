Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Promoter Izzy Asif has warned Sheffield headliner Shakiel Thompson he must be on top form if he is to beat River Wilson-Bent, later this month.

Thompson takes an unbeaten record of 12 wins into the ring at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield later this month.

Wilson-Bent is preparing to end that sequence and take his IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight titles home to Coventry, says Asif.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing the bout as a "potential banana skin" the GBM Sports boss said: "River is coming to win, he had been in with the likes of Hamzah Sheeraz, Ryan Kelly, Austin Williams and Tyler Denny and while he has come short, he has been in with the top level.

"And if Shak doesn't perform at 100 per cent, he could possibly get beaten - he has to turn up.

"River is a dangerous opponent who wants to get up the rankings.

"He hasn't got anything to lose, to a certain degree, and will want to come into Shak's back yard and steal the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know he's not just coming here for a pay-day. It is one of those where if Shak has an off-day on September 27, he will get beat."

Shak Thompson, right, after sparring with Stoke's Kyle Davies

Asif regards Handsworth's Thompson as being: "Up there with the best middleweights in the country.

"Having said that, if that is the case, he has to demolish people like River Wilson-Bent."

The away fighter's W17-L4-D2 record includes defeats to the much-respected Sheeraz (20-0-0) who takes on Denny for the European title at Wembley Stadium, on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua card on September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asif believes Shak's last opponent, Bulgarian hard man Vladimir Georgiev, was Thompson's toughest challenge so far.

In April, the unbeaten Sheffielder stopped him at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in round eight.

"That was a really good night for Shak, but this will be in a British rivalry which brings something else out of the fight" said the promoter.

"Pride is at stake, people can see the way it has been built up on social media and the fact that there was animosity at the press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson-Bent was KOd by Sheeraz in round two back in 2022, and: "If Shak could make a statement like that that would be sensational" said Asif.

"I think he will make a similar statement in his home city and make a statement as top of the bill on the best card we've done."

Thompson has stopped eight of his 12 opponents and will be keen to take advantage to stop the fight early.

Also on the bill is Heavyweight Hughie Fury, (28-3-0) cousin of Tyson, who says he still has what it takes to be a world champion, despite a three-year absence from the sport. The Mancunian returned to boxing in April at the Magna Centre and now takes on German Christian Thun (9 1 0,)

Meanwhile, three unbeaten Doncaster fighters will be on a Stefy Bull/Ryan Rhodes bill at Magna on November 9, Hughie Wilson, Connan Murray and Ellie Hellewell.