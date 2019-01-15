Kell Brook wouldn't have been at all surprised to have learned he has been left on the shelf by Amir Khan again.

The Sheffield former world has suspected for a long time that his British nemesis would fight just about anybody else other than him.

Khan has rejected a reported off £8million to fight Brook, in favour of a shot at world welterweight champion Terence Crawford on April 20, a contest confirmed on Tuesday.

Khan said: "The decision as to fighting Brook or Crawford has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career to date.

"Clearly the UK fans want to see Khan vs Brook, but I could not turn down the opportunity to fight for the WBO title.

"That is not to say that the Brook fight won't happen, as I want that fight to happen as soon as possible."

Brook, who may face off in a smaller budget show against Australian Jeff Horn in the next few months instead, has been rattled in the past by Khan's reluctance to sign a deal...something that fleetingly seemed more likely to happen when the Bolton man signed a contract with Matchroom.

Mutual promoter Eddie Hearn has previously said Brook was the only rival Khan should have in mind. But at a press conference, he changed emphasis saying the scrap with Crawford was a "fascinating and dramatic matchup."

There’s now speculation Brook may get in with former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on April 6 in America .