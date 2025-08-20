No politics allowed at Hillsborough boxing club festival

A Summer festival at a Sheffield boxing club won't be rigidly following the Queensberry Rules - but there will be no shortage of other protocols to be observed on the day.

"There will be no politics, no religion, no arguments, no mention of riots - and there won't even be any raffles or auctions" insisted plain-speaking organiser Glyn Rhodes, who will stage the 'Unity Day' at his Sheffield Boxing Centre base in Hillsborough on August 31 (11am to 4pm.)

Glyn held a similar event last year, not long after an asylum seeker protest bubbled over into violence outside a hotel in Manvers.

He is being ultra-careful not to focus on any of the negatives - he simply wants people from all walks of life to get together in an outdoor setting, should the weather permit.

"We want people of all backgrounds, colours and races to come along, talking about anything they want to as long as its not about those subjects.

"People assumed I was going to put on a Unity Day every year, because last year's was so successful.

"I didn't really intend to but if it brings people together in the right spirit, then why not?

"It will be just a bunch of people getting together to show unity and have a fun day."

Members of Sheffield Boxing Centre

He is inviting former boxers like Jon 'Buster' Keeton, Amer Khan, Esham Pickering and Asif Shafiq to the event at Burton Street Foundation, which will have a magician and a novel bouncy castle boxing ring.

There will be an assortment of "multicultural food" dishes on offer, too.

Boxing has a rich history of entwining itself with its community. Sheffield City Boxing Club in Nether Edge is an obvious example.

In April, 'Fight Day 5k' was held at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, where participants ran alongside current and former Matchroom boxers, culminating in an evening of boxing at the Canon Medical Arena. It was a true fusion of community participation and boxing inspiration.

Sheffield Boxing Centre

Twleve months ago, GB Boxing began collaborating with Sheffield Mind and the Roundabout homeless charity to support young people from disadvantaged communities.

Their training centre hosted events - including Q&A sessions featuring boxing figures - to foster community involvement and positive social impact.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, athlete Will Bolger will be aiming to beat the prison record on inmate Charlie Bronson - 1,727 press-ups in one hour - at Powers Martial Arts Centre in Deerpark Road, Stannington. It is part of a charity show raising funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and animal charities.