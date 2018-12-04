No ego: Sheffield’s Kell Brook is one of our own

Kell Brook's lack of ego has helped him forge a relationship with new trainer John Fewkes and it could continue as a successful partnership long after Saturday's clash with Michael Zarafa.

That's the view of Lee Edwards, the former super welterweight who spent three weeks watching the pair work together in training camp in Fuerteventura.

Some outsiders felt Fewkes, with an inferior, personal record to Brook as a boxer and far less experience than his previous trainer Dom Ingle, might come unstuck if there was a disagreement over techniques, training or tactics.

"At times Fewky can be forceful, he's not scared of saying what he thinks," said Edwards.

"Kell is very experienced but he does listen and respond to Fewky. Kell has no ego, he listens to what he has to do and does it. If he didn't listen, then he might as well be on his own.

"But it is great to watch. John is new and fresh and is focusing on several things, particularly head movement. In the camp, the two have definitely clicked. Kell's happy and that makes him dangerous.

"There is no sign of the pair doing anything other than working together successfully for a while to come, hopefully."

As confident as Edwards is that Brook will beat the Australian Zerafa at Sheffield Arena, he knows there are inherent dangers?

"Amir Khan is the fight everyone wants, although Khan himself doesn't seem too interested.

"But if Kell loses on Saturday, there is no Khan fight, for sure. So that makes Zerafa a potential banana skin."

Brook has been sparring rounds with Colombian Samuel Vargas, who is competing for the WBA-NABA Welterweight title in Canada, this month.

"Vargas is a very, very tough competitive kid but was very impressed with Kell” said Edwards.

Brook, Edwards and prospect Shakiel Thompson all took part in the Percy Pud 10k last weekend.

Meanwhile, Sheffield has a couple more amateur champions to its name.

Sheffield City Boxing Club tasted success in the CYP national boxing finals in Manchester.

Vlad Matai, aged 19, won the senior light welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Connor Gray, from London.

He arrived at the club last year after moving to Sheffield to study at Sheffield University.

He has won three national titles in his home country of Romania.

Last year he a won the British University championships gold medal, then added the senior elite Yorkshire belt to his collection in September and now has earned more success by becoming Sheffield City ABC's fourth National champion.

Hillsborough-based Sheffield Boxing Centre's Teagn Stott became a national boys club champion at a show in Bridlington Sports Centre, at 75kg, after winning every round.