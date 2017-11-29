Nina makes her Sheffield boxing debut

Have your say

A Sheffield boxing show will stage the first professional fight in the city for prospect Nina Bradley on December 13.

The 30-year-old woman from Newark, is due to take part in her third pro contest, this time at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Norton.

She has two points’ wins to her name, both in her home town.

Her paid career comes after a national championship win the amateurs.

The headline event on the Carl Greaves show is the Central Area Cruiserweight Title contest between Joss Paul (W8 lL0) and Crookes’ Carl Wild (W15 L27 D5.)

Wild’s gym mate Tommy Frank fights Brett Fidoe at super flyweight.

At middleweight, Sheffield’s Wayne Reed faces Cameroon-born Emmanuel Moussinga.

