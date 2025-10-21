New look Kell Brook returns for Dubai tribute fight

Kell Brook on his recent trip to Australia

Sheffield former world welterweight champion Kell Brook is climbing back in the ring - only this time as a middleweight.

Kell, who held the IBF's 147lbs title from 2014 - 2017, is returning to the ring for what the Star understands to be eight rounds at 160lbs.

The contest is to support of The Ricky Hatton Foundation, which was set up to those facing mental illness issues.

Ricky died on September 14; he had been scheduled to return to the ring himself at the aged of 46 against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Brook, now aged 39, steps in to face Al Dah in Dubai on February 13.

The until-now-retired boxer, who lives in Dore, has often spoken about the temptation to return to the ring.

The opportunity to help the Foundation was all he needed to accept the offer.

Fighting after a long lay-off can be potentially dangerous.

But the tribute match, at the 15,000-seat Dubai Media City, was immediately welcomed by Kell's partner Ebonie Bridges who described it as a "great fight for a good cause."

She herself is also mounting a comeback after giving birth to Ezerra Ray Brook in February.

Ingle-trained Kell will face a home town opponent seven years older than him - the 'Arabian Warrior' has had one fight since 2012 and hasn't boxed since July 2021, when he was KO'd in the first round in Mexico City.

The Emirati has a modest 8-3-0 record, compared to the South Yorkshireman's 40-3-0, his losses only coming against elite opponents Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Al Dah has never fought more than six rounds, so eight rounds could be a particularly big ask for him.

Kell has honoured the memory of Ricky online, saying : "I could relate deeply with his struggles with addiction and depression."

"The struggles outside of the ring and when the bright lights are no more are the battles no one sees.

“We have lost not only a legend in boxing but also a legend in life who would do anything for anyone. I mourn this loss with the rest of the world."

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

All proceeds will go to the Foundation.

Promoter Agenda Dubai promoter Agenda Dubai issued a statement saying: "The UAE’s first professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah will face the UK’s former World Champion Kell Brook for the WBC World Title, The Union Belt."

The Sheffielder's kast fight was a win over Amir Khan at Manchester Arena in 2022.

AL DAH FACTFILE

*Turned pro in 2007, four years after Brook and has since helped pioneer the sport in the Gulf region. Beyond his fighting career, Al Dah has promoted boxing locally: he founded a boxing-training centre (Xtreme Generation) aimed at getting children into the sport, believing boxing builds discipline and responsibility.

*In 2015 Al Dah made a bold public offer: he said he would give his Dubai gym, valued around five million dollars, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he fought and beat Amir Khan.

*While not huge on the global stage, Al Dah has had good moments in front of UAE crowds, registering a win by unanimous decision against Mexico’s Miguel Angel Munguia in a five-round fight in Dubai.

*While the Hatton Foundation is the headline campaign behind the show, Brook v Al Dah could be seen as a high-profile showcase for Dubai boxing rather than a conventional championship clash.