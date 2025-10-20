New chapter for Sheffield’s Shak Thompson under Frank Warren

The worst-kept secret in Sheffield boxing is out - Shakiel Thompson has officially been unveiled as a new Frank Warren boxer.

Last month, The Star revealed the middleweight Thompson was switching promoter as he tries to engineer a new route towards British and then world honours.

There had been an amicable parting of the ways with Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif and GBM Sports.

However, the move was only officially announced on Saturday, with Warren's Queensberry Promotions declaring: "Serious talent has been added to the stable. Welcome to Queensberry, Middleweight Powerhouse Shakiel Thompson."

Warren, who signed Manor's Liam Cameron 12 months ago, knows what he is getting.

Unbeaten “Shak”, the 6 ft 3in southpaw from Handsworth, enters this new chapter with a very strong CV.

He boasts a perfect professional record of 15 wins, no defeats, with 11 of those victories by knockout.

He burst onto the pro scene seven years ago this month, stopping Geiboord Omier in just 42 seconds at Norton, Sheffield.

Shakiel Thompon Pic courtesy of GBM Sports Conor McMain

In April 2024, the Roger Sampson-trained athlete claimed the vacant IBF European and WBO Global middleweight titles with an eighth-round stoppage of Vladimir Georgiev at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

In September 2024, he defended the belts, knocking River Wilson-Bent to the canvas four times before a third-round stoppage at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.

His size, stance and his heavy KO rate mark him out as a serious proposition in the middleweight division: he not only wins but wins dominantly.

With this move to Queensberry, Thompson now has the promotional backing and platform to shift from domestic contender to international challenger.

Frank Warren Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He has all the tools in place: size, power, an unbeaten record, and a style that’s exciting and marketable.

What remains is the next jump - from regional titles to British honours, and then to world level.

If he stays active, keeps stepping up opposition and maintains his momentum, he can quickly build on his 11th WBO world ranking.