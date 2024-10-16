Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dennis Hobson's first Transatlantic professional boxing tournament ended with honours even between UK and USA fighters.

Sadly, Sheffield super welterweight Mason Dickinson was one of the casualties, being stopped in the fourth round by veteran opponent Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville, Texas.

Mason is only 23 years old and will learn from the defeat.Today, we asked promoter Dennis for his views on the Ryder Cup-style tournament.

Did the Brits do their nation proud?

Absolutely!

They conducted themselves in an exemplary fashion, we had a lot of fun but at the same time, we knew what we were there for.It was a great experience, everybody chipped in and bonded – they were all helping each other out in the gym.

In the corner, you had John Fewkes helping out all the kids from down South.

So, it was a great experience for all the kids, they all want to stay in touch.

The concept is tremendous and has got a lot of legs, I named it the Ryder Cup of boxing.

There was quite a bit of good rivalry between the Americans and the British and you could see that they had come to represent their country and fight for the team, so it meant a lot to the fighters.

They were all very professional inside and outside the ring and should be very proud of themselves.

Is there anything that you would change or improve on? And will there be another one?

We relied on their production over there, but I think the concept’s great and there’s probably a little bit of polishing up that we’ll do. But as regards the fights and the concept, there’s not a lot to change.

What I would do, or want to do, is maybe have an odd number so we do get a UK or USA winner, we don’t want another draw!

We’ve got some plans for another one in London in March, and they’ll be kids knocking the door down to get on Team UK.

Give us your assessment on Mason Dickinson - was his opponent just too experienced for him?

I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. His opponent was too experienced and I think the occasion definitely got to Mason because he had a few pep talks before the contest but was still very nervous.

He’s not the most extroverted character and I think, like I said, that the occasion maybe got the better of him a bit. He was making some fundamental mistakes and the kid were too experienced.

Mason was staying in range after he’s got his jabbing going and he didn’t move his feet fast enough and was staying in there to get countered.

He was trying to have a shootout and you know a lot of the Mexicans live for that.

He didn’t use his attributes, but he’ll learn from that and he’ll come back a lot better fighter because he’s got a great attitude.

It’s all a learning experience, he’s got a great trainer in John Fewkes and his dad Graham. So, they’ve got the right team and they will get the best out of him.

Like I’ve always said, you can have losses in your career, if the ‘L’ counts for a learning fight.

Dave Allen is scheduled to fight Johnny Fisher in December - how do you see that fight going?

If Dave is in the right frame of mind, and puts the training in. He’s had some good sparring and I think he’s capable of troubling anybody up to British level.

He exposed Frazer Clarke a little bit because I think they thought he was going to be a walk in the park, but Dave just spoiled him and ‘old manned’ him.

If he’d have had a bit more sparring in preparation and worked a touch harder, I think he could have beaten Frazer – who is now, arguably, the favourite to win the British title.

So, I think he could trouble Johnny Fisher.

Johnny is right up there now I think with Fabio and Frazer in that British mix, so this is a good yardstick and we’ll find out how good he is.

Dave Allen is capable of shocking him - it depends on how much ambition he’s still got.

He’s a little bit up and down in his character but he’s a great kid and if he really fancies the job and turns up, he might take Johnny Fisher to school.

If he doesn’t quite fancy it and goes a bit negative, it could be a long night for him.