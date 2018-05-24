Naoya Inoue ‘holds nothing new to fear’ for Jamie McDonnell

Have your say

His Japanese foe might present the toughest test of his career but Jamie McDonnell is confident he has encountered the likes of Naoya Inoue before.

And he fully believes Inoue cannot say the same thing about him.

McDonnell is in Tokyo to defend his WBA bantamweight title against the highly-rated Inoue, who has been installed as the hot favourite for the bout.

Known as The Monster, Inoue has shown devastating power in stopping 13 of his 15 opponents to date and claiming world titles at two weights.

But the 25-year-old’s power holds no fear for McDonnell, who says history shows he can stand up to explosive opponents.

“I’ve been in with kids like this before – but Inoue hasn’t been in with someone like me,” he told The Star.

“People gave me no chance against Julio Ceja or against Tomoki Kameda, saying I’d get banged out or I wouldn’t cope with their power.

“I beat them both. I beat Kameda twice and schooled him the second time.

“I’ve dealt with bangers in the past and come through. I know that.

“Inoue hasn’t fought anyone of my size, who is going to tower over him. He doesn’t know what that will be like.

“He’s going to come out strong from the start. He’ll be a tornado and I’ll have to deal with that.

“But what is he going to do when I’m still stood there a few rounds in and I start to jab his head off and take control?

“I’ve been there and done it.

“Inoue is a great fighter and he deserves respect.

“But even with everything he’s done so far, he’s not had a test like me.

“I’m confident of getting in there, doing the job and getting a big, big win.”

McDonnell’s fight is due to begin around 1pm, UK time.

READ MORE

Preparing for greatness - no stone left unturned for Jamie

The Monster wants to end McDonnell’s title reign with one punch

Japan trip is far from just a payday for ambitious Jamie