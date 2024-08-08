My opponent is a dangerous man, says Dalton Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dalton Smith pays little attention to the world rankings.

While it must be pleasing to see his name at number three in the WBC super lightweight listings, he won't be satisfied until he tops the pile.

And he shrugs off the placing that the World Boxing Council positions his next opponent.

Spaniard Jon Fernandez is down the pecking order at number 22.

Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda March 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

That will be a meaningless statistic when the boxers dispute the European title at Sheffield Arena on September 28, on a Matchroom bill.

"Him being 22nd? That doesn't mean anything," said Dalton.

"I have had names above me before and I have wondered how the hell they got there. You have to prove it on the night, that's all that matters."

And the Handsworth, Sheffield fighter is working hard to ensure he fulfills that obligation to himself, his family, his gym, and his fans.

"I know I will have to watch out for Fernandez, he's dangerous," unbeaten Smith said of the 26-wins, 23 knockouts rival who lives and trains in Las Vegas and has fought five times in the US.

"There are some good fighters in his CV, like Samuel Molina.

"He's a pretty come-forward style fighter with high hands.

"He tends to like to apply pressure. We'll have to see how he compares with others I have beaten."

Confidence is high, especially after the manner of his fifth-round dismissal of America Jose Zepeda, at the Arena in March.

"Coming off the Zepeda fight it should put me in good stead, it should be an action-packed fight. The atmosphere will be brilliant" said Smith.

"At this stage I can't afford to slip up, though. When you are on the verge of a world title, every fight is dangerous."

The September date, with Doncaster's popular Terri Harper as chief support, will be the fourth time Smith has boxed at the east end venue.

"The crowd last time was 5,000 or so" he recalled.

"I have got a great support building up and I have to thank every single one of them.

"If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be able to headline in my home city".

The Sheffield Wednesday fan added that every contest he'd had there had seen attendance numbers increase.

"The bigger the fights the bigger the capacity. It is all heading towards selling out Hillsborough."