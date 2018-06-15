My farewell to Brendan Ingle

To hold a conversation with Brendan Ingle was like holding a bottle of champagne in your hands, writes Head of Sport Bob Westerdale.

Shake the bottle for five minutes, release the cork and a torrent of quality words will flow all over you.

Brendan Ingle

Maybe it all emanated from the competition he’d had to be heard as a child; he’d grown up one of 13 children.

But this chatterbox never lost that gift of the gab. Like his boxers in the ring, bubbly Brendan was used to having the first word and the last.

Whether it was politics, philosophy, ethnicity or boxing – the pithy, earnest sentences cascaded effortlessly.

He was not always politically-correct by modern standards. But his points of view were always delivered in an enchanting vocal manner matched by an earnestness of gaze. He pinned you in the corner until you’d well and truly heard him out.

His conversational skills were, again like his fighters, unorthodox and often carried a punch.

I once remember Chris Eubank senior being utterly silenced by an Ingle verbal uppercut.

People with a far superior educational background could be left dazed after trading opinions with him. So here are my top 10 quotes from the legend that was Brendan Ingle.

1: “Be kind to them on your way up because you’ll meet them on your way down.”

2: “I was as thick as three short planks. To be ignorant and not know you are ignorant is sad. But to be ignorant and know you are ignorant is a crime.”

3: “When things go wrong with boxers, they blame you. They use you, accuse you and then abuse you.”

4: “After an hour’s talking, (after meeting Alma at a jazz show) I said to her: ‘In a year I’ll be married to you, whether you like it or not.’ I’m not saying it’s the best thing she ever did – but it’s the best thing I ever did.”

5: “Life is about winning, it’s about being successful. It’s about making bad kids into good kids. And good kids into better kids.”

6: ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke and don’t gamble. If you’ve one woman, you’ve got enough problems. If you’ve got two women, you’ve got more than plenty. I tell the Muslims, it’s no good being a good Muslim on a Friday and a horrible person for the rest of the week. I say the same to Christians – no good just being good on a Sunday. If you rip people off, do drugs, you’re going to get shot or stabbed, no matter what society you’re in.”

7: “I told him, (Naseem Hamed) the only person who will beat him is himself.”

8: “Boxing is a wicked dirty, horrible, rotten and vindictive game. It’s the only sport where you can legally kill your opponent.”

9: “We have the best education system in the world and some of the little bastards won’t go to school! I tell them – get a good education and nobody can control your life.”

10: “If you wake up healthy in the morning, you’re a millionaire...”