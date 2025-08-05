More hands needed as boxing numbers explode

Summer used to be a quiet spell at Sheffield City Boxing Club - but this year’s holiday sessions have brought record-breaking numbers through the door.

Around 50 children would turn up at their Sharrow base to learn about the sport and have some fun.

Now that figure has gone through the roof.

To such an extent that Coach Brendan Warburton has had to bring in additional adult help to cope with the demand.

"The summer and the off-season used to be a quiet time for us, but those days seemed to have gone," he said. "Over the years, it’s just got busier and busier.

"We would usually have around 50 children every session twice per week, but this year, at our first session, we had 74 kids turn up."

The number rose to 150 in the first week of the school holiday summer camps, a figure well ahead of the previous five years.

It meant they had to recruit more of our coaches and boxers to help run the sessions - including professional fighter Nohmaan Hussain.

Sheffield United’s academy players at Sheffield City Boxing Club

"I think the good reputation of the club in the local community and beyond really helps; parents know that their children can attend a healthy, fun and safe activity where they can learn a new skill, make new friends, and have a healthy meal.

The sessions involve no-cost activities with a healthy meal provided for young people who claim free school meals.

"We have children from all backgrounds, and they mix together under the club's values of respect and unity.

"We also have some children with special needs, and it’s great to see them integrating with all the other children.

Sheffield City Boxing Club youngsters on Summer camp

"We have one lad, Mustafa who has lost his vision and struggles with his speech.

"This doesn’t stop him from joining in and being part of the club; we just adapt the training for him and others with special needs."

Local youngsters aren't the only ones enjoying the experience.

"The Sheffield United women’s team and the academy players got in touch for sessions as something different for their pre-season training," said Brendan.

Sheffield United’s Woman’s team at Sheffield City Boxing Centre

"The women's team are full-time professionals and they all seemed to enjoy being put through their paces. Lots of the boxing training at the club involves balance, coordination, and fitness, so it’s ideal for many different sports.

"We put them through the basics of stance, guard, movement, and straight shots before finishing them off with some circuit training.

"We had some good feedback from both teams who said they’d like to do it again."

Brendan and his team were recognised recently when he was nominated at the annual England boxing awards for community impact.

Meanwhile, the club's Emily Asquith has been selected to represent England in the world championships in Liverpool starting on September 4.

This comes after picking up a bronze medal in a tournament in Poland where she lost out on a close decision to the world silver medallist.

Brendan said: "She is now in the gym working hard and I think she’s got a good chance of bringing back a medal, the one we all want for her is the gold!"