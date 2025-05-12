Mind the gap: Dalton Smith will face truly dangerous rivals

Clinton Woods expects Dalton Smith will become a world champion - but warns that his fellow Sheffielder will fight opponents many times above the standard of his previous conquests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith has not put a foot wrong in his 18 straight wins as a professional and is currently the WBC mandatory challenger.

The Handsworth fighter's last two opponents, however, were something of a disappointment for fans hoping for eye-catching excitement over 12 rounds each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith walked through Walid Ouizza to leave Nottingham Arena in January with the EBU European and WBC Silver Super Lightweight straps. It was a first round stoppage which paid homage to Smith's prowess, but pointed fingers at Ouizza's worth.

Last month, a defensive Mathieu Germain went the full 12 rounds with Smith, despite testing the canvas out three times.

Woods was ringside at that and the April fight at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.

He was delighted that the Steel City man maintained his winning streak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said: "That last opponent was here to run, I don't think even drew one round, let alone win one.

Dalton Smith v Mathieu Germain, WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title. Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing

"There was never any doubt Dalton would win.

"He handled the fight easy against a smaller man. The other guy did nothing.

"I don't think either of Dalton's last two were anywhere near his level. The next opponents will be a lot better.

"It will be interesting to see when Dalton is in there with someone who is top-notch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Smith Nottingham Arena Jan 25, 2025 Pic courtesy of Mark Robinson, Matchroom

"I think, and hope, that Dalton is up there with the best, but the guys he's been fighting aren't, surely he needs better warm-ups than his last two?

"They were very disappointing."

Reigning champion Alberto Puello represents a leap in standard if the fight happens this year, but Smith has to take on the top man for his own career and his fans, said Woods.

"I like the way Dalton fights, his shots look sharp and he is brilliant at countering.

Clinton Woods

"He is sharp all round and people around me in the crowd were willing him to let his hands go (v Germain) but then again he won the fight convincingly and got some rounds in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith's domestic rival Adam Azim also thinks Smith needs stiffer tests.

"He needs to get better fights if he wants to have a proper fight with me" said the Berkshire fighter.

"It's a bit shocking because how can you (Smith) go from (world title contender Jose) Zepeda into fighting two average fighters."

Another Sheffield boxing enthusiast and former fighter Amer Khan said Smith could only fight those put in front of him.

"That's the nature of the business," said Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some say the standard of boxing has dropped, but I believe Dalton is definitely world champion material.

"He has put the time and the effort in - and can sometimes make it look all so easy. It will be nice to see him in a big fight."