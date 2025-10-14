Mexican legend Barrera praises Sheffield’s Naseem Hamed

Marco Antonio Barrera has fought some of boxing’s biggest names, but the Mexican great says Sheffield’s Naseem Hamed was the hardest man he ever faced.

Barrera, who retired in 2011 after a 75-fight career, shared the ring with legends including Erik Morales, Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Yet when asked by The Ring magazine to name his standout opponent, Barrera was quick to single out Hamed - the man he famously defeated in Las Vegas in 2001.

“It would definitely be Naseem Hamed, because he made it extremely difficult to hit [him],” Barrera told The Ring.

“He would come around from different angles, his boxing approach would be different from the rest, and he stood out from the rest.

"His punching ability from different positions and an overall tough guy to get a good, solid hit on.”

Barrera’s unanimous decision victory over Hamed remains one of the finest performances of his career.

The bout, staged at the MGM Grand, ended the unbeaten record of the flamboyant Wincobank fighter who had been world featherweight champion since 1995 and was widely regarded as one of Britain’s most exciting talents.

Naseem Hamed v Marco Antonio Barerra. Credit: Al Bello/Allsport

The Mexican master’s disciplined, technical display nullified Hamed’s wild power and unorthodox style, frustrating the South Yorkshireman throughout 12 one-sided rounds.

It was a humbling experience for Hamed, whose confidence and showmanship had made him a polarising figure on both sides of the Atlantic.

Streaming network DAZN recently revisited the fight, noting the contrasting reactions Hamed’s style provoked among boxing fans.

“Hamed’s approach was adored by some fans as they marvelled at how he could taunt world-class fighters with his hands down before springing into action and knocking them out,” it recalled.

Naseem Hamed v Marco Antonio Barerra. Credit: John Gichigi/ALLSPORT

“But Hamed also had the ability to irritate the public at times due to his tendency to focus more on posing and posturing rather than throwing many punches. He could also rub people up the wrong way with his bold comments whenever he grabbed the microphone before or after fights.

“Hamed was finally beaten in 2001 by Mexico’s Marco Antonio Barrera, and some fans were delighted to see him brought down a peg or two.”

Hamed fought only once more after that loss, defeating Spain’s Manuel Calvo in 2002 before announcing his retirement at the age of 28.

Barrera, meanwhile, continued to cement his reputation as one of Mexico’s modern greats, winning further world titles and engaging in classic battles with Pacquiao and Morales.

Naseem Hamed v Marco Antonio Barerra. Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

But more than two decades on, he still regards that night against Hamed as the defining performance of his career — and his toughest test in the ring.

Things you might not know about Barrera v Hamed.

The fight was delayed twice. Hamed had originally planned to face Barrera in late 2000, but contract disputes and venue issues pushed it back to April 2001.

Barrera changed trainers just before the bout. He reunited with Rudy Pérez, who had worked with him earlier in his career, specifically to prepare for Hamed’s unorthodox style.

Barrera fought with 8oz gloves instead of his preferred 10oz after Hamed’s team insisted.

BBC reported that “around 8,000 British fans" had made the trip to Las Vegas.

Hamed’s elaborate ring entrance took nearly ten minutes. He descended to the ring on a magic carpet to the sound of “Prince Naseem” chants — longer than the first round itself.

In the final round, Barrera shoved Hamed’s head into a corner pad, earning a point deduction — the only blemish on an otherwise masterful display.

Hamed earned a reported £8.5 million for the bout, his biggest career purse.