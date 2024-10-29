He's the throwback fighter who looks and battles like he's from a different era.

What Jimmy Joe Flint lacks in elite-level quality he makes up for in good, old-fashioned iron-will.

And there is no one else quite like him in South Yorkshire, his manager Stefy Bull believes.

Flint bore the physical appearance of a driver who had just climbed out of a car wreck, after his 10-round collision with Campbell Hatton, in Manchester, last Saturday.

But, for the second time this year, the 27-year-old had dug deep enough to beat the overwhelming favourite.

Bull, huddled expectantly in Flint's corner that night, exploded with joy after the judges' verdict.

You could see what the points' victory meant to all South Yorkshireman inside the CoOp Live Arena.

Bull has now had a few days to reflect on the win against Matchroom favourite Hatton, son of Ricky...and is still on a high.

Stefy Bull and Jimmy Joe Flint Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"It was a very proud moment for me," said Bull.

"You form a bond with your boxers and I have had Jimmy since he was a baby.

"You see him and others day in and day out in the gym and you care about them.

"You love them and want the best for them.

Winning team - Flint v Hatton, Super-Lightweight Contest 26 October 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"When people like him come from the amateurs, where they have lost more than they have won, you don't know how far they will go, what level they will reach.

"As a manager, you do your best to bring them the best opportunities, and avoid getting them out of their depth because you can get hurt in boxing, it is a brutal business.

"For Jimmy, there is so much delight as he has had a couple of big fights with Campbell, a huge favourite, on the biggest of stages.

"Jimmy Joe is a real throwback fighter - he looks and fights like that, he is so solid, tough and hard to beat.

Flint celebrates his victory Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"He trains hard, has a roofing business, a wife and baby, but still went 20 absolutely brutal rounds wearing these little eight-ounce gloves.

"As a person, Jimmy is a lovely humble guy from the travelling community and I can't express how polite and well-mannered he is, he is a pleasure to work with."

Bull said the Hatfield, Doncaster boxer's face and ears were "in a bit of a mess from the fight - you see it all happen at the time and feel everything for them. That's why I get so excited in the corner."

The manager said he had enjoyed similar occasions when his boxers "were not supposed to win."

He instanced Robbie Barrett from Darfield, Barnsley, winning in Glasgow in a short-notice British lightweight title fight against home favourite Scott Cardell.

Bull similarly revelled in the underdog victories of the McDonnell brothers, Jamie and Gavin, as well as Jason Cunningham and Terri Harper.

"I have a reputation in boxing that my fighters are always fit, disciplined and do the basic things right.

"I am a strong believer in the type of consistency and dedication that Jimmy has, he is now reaping his rewards."