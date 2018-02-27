Maxi Hughes earns second opportunity at British title

Have your say

Maxi Hughes will fight for the British super featherweight title in April, it has been announced.

The Rossington fighter will face the unbeaten Scott Bowen at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on April 14.

Hughes previously fought for the British crown a year ago, losing out to Martin J Ward in Manchester on points.

The 27-year-old has worked his way back into contention since, winning the Central Area title and beating Cassius Connor in November to help set up April's contest.

Opponent Bowen has won all 12 of his fights, stopping eight early.

Fighting Hughes will represent a significant step up in class for the Leicestershire fighter, who has faced just one opponent with a winning record so far in his career.