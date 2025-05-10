Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boxing veteran Maxi Hughes has seen it all during his 37-fight, 15-year professional career. But it's not often that he has climbed into the ring to face an opponent who is a self-confessed fan of his.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes, 35, takes on Archie Sharp, 30, at Doncaster Rovers' ground on May 23 - a rival who has kept an eye on him since the days he was IBO lightweight champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxi Hughes (right) pictured in victorious match against former world champion Kid Galahad. Photo by Mark Robinson. | Mark Robinson

Doncaster's Hughes successfully defended that world title twice - including a win over Sheffield's Kid Galahad - before losing his crown in July, 2023.

Hughes hopes to get back on the title trail but needs to beat London-based Sharp this month to ensure that.

The away fighter seems remarkably chilled about his visit to South Yorkshire, on the Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann WBO World Lightweight undercard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Sharp, pictured with his family in front of an advert for an upcoming match. | Archie Sharp family

"I’m looking forward to going behind enemy lines, I’m really excited. It’s a great fight and it’s one I know I can win and look good doing so" said Sharp.

"It’s a big fight. I need fights like this to bring out the best in me.

"Hughes has told interviewers he’s a better boxer than me in all areas - that’s great, I love that, we will put that theory to the test very soon in front of his home city fans and we will see how it stands up" he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe I’m better in a lot of areas, and I’ll show that on the night.

"Maxi is a great fighter and I am definitely a fan, especially of that run he has been on, but that run is going to stop now. It’s my time now."

Sharp, whose last fight was for the WBC International Super Featherweight title, has gone up in weight for the Hughes bout, on a show promoted by Sheffield's GBM Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The WBC Silver Lightweight title on the line here and that comes with a world title shot for the winner" he said.

"That’s a huge motivation. My name and Shakur Stevenson (WBC world lightweight champion who beat Doncaster's Josh Padley in February) have been linked for a while.

"So I go out and beat Maxi, and then we pick up where things left off between me and Shakur for the full title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think myself and Maxi will be a real art of boxing match - hit and not get hit.

"And I just believe I do it better than Maxi. He’s very good at it, but I’m better.

"Going into his backyard and beating him at his own game will put me on the map and show I belong at world level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking for a showcase of boxing IQ. I’ve beaten elite amateurs who’ve gone on to the Olympics and done big things.

"I just haven’t had the right opponent to show those skills in the pros yet. Maxi is definitely the right opponent for that."

Full card results

Terri Harper (Doncaster) 15 2 2 v Natalie Zimmermann (Germany) 13 0 0 lightweight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxi Hughes (Doncaster) 28 7 2 v Archie Sharp (Kent) 25 1 0 light

Tysie Gallagher (Luton) 9 2 0 v Ebonie Jones (Sheffield/Portsmouth) 6 0 1 super bantam

Ellie Hellewell (Rotherham) 6 0 0 v Stevi Levy (Norfolk) 13 3 0 feather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Mould (Doncaster) 20 3 0 v Lewis Sylvester (Hull) 15 1 0 light

Jimmy Joe Flint (Doncaster) 15 2 2 v Haithem Laamouz (Malta) 20 2 0 super light

Taz Nadeem 5 0 0 (Rotherham) v Bahadur Karami 4 29 4 (Manchester/Iran) super middle

Edward Hardy 3 0 0 (Doncaster) v Darwing Martinez (Nicaragua) 8 30 2 feather

Joe Hayden 17 0 0 (Conisbrough) v Lewis Booth (Doncaster) 16 1 0 super welter.