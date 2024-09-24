Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield boxing club's women fighters have made a clean sweep.

First Stevi Levy and Georgia Klein recorded their first professional knockouts, on the same show in the city.

That was followed in the amateur ranks by Sam Lightfoot - she won the Yorkshire championship, a precursor to her eventually becoming a paid fighter.

All three train at the Manor Boxing Academy.

Sam, aged 22, from Arbourthorne, said: "I am on my way down from cloud nine!

"Winning the Yorkshire belt has been my biggest achievement so far.

"It was a tough fight against a game opponent from Hull. It was a brilliant way to start the season; my hard work is finally paying off.

"I have to defend the belt three times and then it is mine.

Sam Lightfoot and coaches Roger Sampson and Gary Wilson Pic by by Brett Titterton

"The next thing is winning the nations (tournament) in April and then I will be thinking about turning professional.

"That has always been my goal- to be the best I can be."

Sam, who works full-time as a warehouse assembly line operative in Attercliffe, says Levy and Klein have inspired her.

"Both got technical knockouts at Skate Central - I was there to watch them - and I think that made me more determined to win the Yorkshire belt.

Sam Lightfoot and admirers

"I train alongside them during their camp and it really inspired me to go for it.

"And when I won it was a clean sweep for the girls of Manor Boxing Academy!"

Sam, had previously won a gold medal in the Women's Winter Box Cup and was a national senior elite finalist before landing the coveted Yorkshire belt at 54kg at Southey Social Club.

She describes her style as "very awkward.

Georgia Klein with Stevi Levy

"I can box on the back foot and the front foot.

"I am naturally a left handed person but box orthodox. I don't normally fight southpaw but I can box both stances."

She says she loves the thrill of winning. "I started at a young age doing martial arts, my mum got me into it, but I didn't stick to that and once I started boxing I knew I loved it. It is not for the faint-hearted!

"I have also been inspired by seeing Nicola Adams and Katy Taylor lifting the belts, I just want to get as far as I can" said Sam, who had seven years at De Hood gym before moving to be trained by Roger Sampson and Gary Wilson.