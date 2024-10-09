Manor Boxing deserves a higher profile, says Sheffield champion Shakiel Thompson

By Bob Westerdale
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:27 BST
Shakiel Thompson has become one of the biggest modern-day names in Sheffield's booming boxing circuit.

His third-round victory over respected rival River Wilson-Bent last month put him on a trajectory that should send him toward British and international titles. It was his ninth knockout in 13 straight wins.

While the 27-year-old might be in the spotlight, he doesn't forget who helped him get there.

And he believes the Manor Boxing Academy doesn't get the credit it deserves.

Shakiel Thompson and his team Pic by Leigh Dawney GBM Sports
Shakiel Thompson and his team Pic by Leigh Dawney GBM Sports

"I have been there since the beginning, since I first set foot in a gym" he says.

"Roger Sampson, Gary Wilson and Keith Palmer have always been my trainers from the very start.

"It has really good boxers in there and the way they train suits me and everyone else. There are big characters in the gym but there is always a chilled-out vibe."

The Academy's profile should be up there with the best, he says.

Shak Thompson: winner
Shak Thompson: winner

"Roger Sampson is going to get the recognition they deserve. He and the others are in it for the love of boxing, they care about us and want us to do as good as we can do. We have a really good relationship with them. It's a family."

Thompson wants his team to help him capture the British middleweight title.

"All the great British fighters have had that, its an iconic belt I want to add to my collection.

"It is one of my favourites, great Sheffield fighters like Kell Brook and Dalton Smith have had it and I want to add my name to that list."

The Handsworth man's ability to make weight, considering his size, surprises many onlookers.

But he says: "I eat a lot of food, to be honest. I don't restrict or cut back, I eat lots of good food, and I will continue making that weight. I'm not saying what I eat - I am not letting all my secrets out!

"Nutritionists at Prime Health sort everything else so I can make weight easy."

Meanwhile, Bentley's Craig Derbyshire competes with Somerset's Paul Roberts for the Commonwealth Light Flyweight belt at Beverley Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Super-fit Derbyshire is defending the title on the Dennis Hobson bill.

Then on the following Saturday, Nicola Hopewell defends her Commonwealth Boxing Council Flyweight title at Sheffield's Skate Central against Nigerian Mary Aina Abbey.

Sheffield pair Mikey Harrison and Georgia Klein are also on the card, as is Doncaster debutant Gideon Anaba.

* Liam Cameron has dismissed suggestions that Ben Whittaker's flash and unorthodox style will unsettle him in their fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

"I am from Sheffield, I've seen it all before" he said.

