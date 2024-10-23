Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If there is one thing Manchester City-mad Campbell Hatton wouldn't want to have seen this week, it's a Manchester United shirt flaunted in his face.

The son of Ricky Hatton likes to sport sky-blue football paraphernalia whenever he is in the public eye.

And in the run-up to Hatton's fight at the CoOp Live Arena Manchester on Saturday night, it won't have done his temper much good to see his opponent, Doncaster's Jimmy Joe Flint, dressed in Red Devils' attire.

Hatton already has a solid reason to dislike the South Yorkshireman with an affection for the Old Trafford club.

The Mancunian had recorded 14 straight victories before being outworked and outpointed by Flint at Sheffield Arena in March.Flint, 27, had shown extraordinary staying-power in that successful defence of his Central Area Super Lightweight title.

The tussle was one of the most enduring memories of the undercard of Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda bout.Since then, Flint has gone the 10-round distance again, this time losing the IBO Continental title via split decision to Scotsman Kyle Boyd at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in June.

Hatton, 23, hasn't boxed since his defeat to Flint but says he has "itchy knuckles" and wants to "put things right" in the re-match.

He believes he lost the fight, rather than Flint won it - saying there were plenty of "novice mistakes" that he made that have now been rectified.

"I will win and win in style" he vows.

Jason Cunningham-trained Flint has said his victory of Hatton earlier this year was one of the best nights in his life.

But he is now expecting big changes in Hatton, who has a new team behind him.

Undeniably, Flint has an incredible engine.He has gone the ten-round distance five times in his 14-2-2 pro career, which started at Doncaster Dome in 2018.Saturday's fight, on the undercard of Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis, will be broadcast live on DAZN.

It is a hard one to call, a genuine 50-50 battle, but judging by Flint's steely composure this week, he could be about to inflict a second dent in Hatton's career.

Rotherham fight fans will be hoping Eastwood super welterweight Junaid Bostan will shine on the same bill, he takes on Maico Sommariva, an Argentinian.

Meanwhile, Sheffield City Boxing Club (SCBC) is staging a sponsored walk, for club funds, around the Bamford area of the Peak District, on Saturday.

Former pro boxer Callum Beardow is also running a marathon on November 24 to raise cash for SCBC.

On his GoFundMe page, he wrote: "The club has recently had its home show which went to plan in the end but unfortunately after being let down by our previous venue last minute we had to find another venue at a cost to the club. So if I can help soften the blow of this hit, then that would be a job well done.

"Most people will know this gym is very close to my heart as I've seen first-hand not only what it has done for me but for every single person who walks through its doors."

From changing bad attitudes and lacking of confidence right through to producing some of the best boxers in the country."