Man v Machine to decide the best six boxers

Who are the top six boxers in South Yorkshire?

The county is used to having male world champions, but isn't quite in that position right now.

That's not to say that won't change, though.

So we wanted to know the pecking order of the top six of those coached in South Yorks - and pitted man against machine to deliver verdicts.

Dalton Smith happy in victory Photo courtesy of Matchroom

First, we went to Glyn Rhodes, trainer and owner of Sheffield Boxing Centre, asking him to name his six favourites.

Then we went to Artificial Intelligence, to see if it could outsmart a human with 45 years of experience in professional sport, in Sheffield.

AI, its fair to say, had a slightly different view.

But both sides were pretty convinced about Dalton Smith's future.

Callum Simpson pic courtesy of Charley Atkins

Here's how they fare:

RHODES

1: Dalton Smith: "He's a great prospect, he is on the verge of something very, very big.

2: Callum Simpson: "He's just had an unbelievable fight and won the European title in a barnstormer.

Terri Harper pic by Connor McMain

3: Maxi Hughes: "He's been there, done it, got the T-shirt."

4: Shak Thompson: "He could do something, he is big, he can punch."

5: Junaid Bostan: "What I have seen of him, he's not a bad kid."

6: Conner Kelsall: "I know him pretty well, but he's limited because he is at a very light weight."

AI

1:Dalton Smith: "Tops this list because he combines domestic dominance with clear world-level potential.

2: Terri Harper: "Has already made history and continues to box at world level."

3: Hopey Price: "Leeds-born, fights out of Rotherham. Undefeated, fast-rising super-bantamweight."

4: Junaid Bostan has an exciting style and knockout power. Is still in the early stages of his professional career, but is already drawing attention for his fan-friendly style and physical strength.

5: Kieron Conway: Experienced super-welter, trained by Steel City's Grant Smith, has boxed on major cards and held a WBA Inter-Continental title.

6: Levi Kinsiona: Sheffield's talented lightweight known for his skill and boxing IQ. He's had a few ups and downs in his professional journey, but remains one of the more naturally gifted boxers in the region."