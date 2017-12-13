Los Angeles? No it’s Sheffield for me, says world boxing prospect

Dominic Ingle has added another rising star to the world famous Wincobank gym, taking Irish middleweight Jason Quigley (13-0, 10KOs) under his wing.

Ingle, currently in Canada and preparing Billy Joe Saunders for his WBO title defence against David Lemieux, looks after Kell Brook and Kid Galahad, amongst others.

Now Quigley wants a piece of the action - he is relocating to St Thomas base from Los Angeles where he’s spent his time since turning professional in three years ago.

“A lot of the fighters Dominic has had have the same style as myself” he said.

“They’re elusive, technically sound boxers, who have power. Where I have got to already has come from my boxing ability.

“When you turn pro, people think you have to turn around and start landing big, heavy shots. But you need to box. Boxing is a skill and a technique. The sport is boxing and I’ve got to where I am by boxing. It’s time to tap back into my technique and my boxing skills. Dominic will bring those out of me.

“Look at the he Dominic has with him: Kell Brook, Kid Galahad, Junior Witter, Billy Joe Saunders...a continuous success story. I plan to be another success story in 2018.”

Ingle said: “Jason is 13-0, but he has come under the radar here. He has world title potential. He has made the right move to get him to the world title.”

Ingle added: “He’s got a good style, he’s smart and he has a good boxing brain. We will bring him through and see what works.

“He will get quality sparring too, and we’ll get him on a good programme immediately.”