London is calling for Sheffield boxer Kell Brook

Former world champion Kell Brook may soon have to assume the role of an undercard fighter for the first time in more than four years.

With no date seemingly on the cards for his home city of Sheffield for his next “tune up” bout, it’s likely he will appear in London, something Matchroom have been deliberating on for a while.

The promoters have scheduled the O2 Arena for the Dillian Whyte v Joe Parker scrap on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

As it is Pay Per View, the broadcasters will want decent names on the undercard.

And domestically, they don’t come a whole lot bigger than Brook, who has been top of the bill in his last seven fights, a series which included his IBF welterweight win over Shawn Porter in America and his losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

His last undercard appearance was when he stopped Alvaro Robles in Liverpool in March 15, 2014, a show headlined by Tony Bellew and Rocky Fielding.

It is all a means-to-an-end for Brook, who will want to follow his one-sided defeat of Siarhei Rabchanka at Sheffield Arena in March with a good, entertaining performance which might set up the huge show he craves - against Amir Khan, Jarrett Hurd or third on his likely wish-list, Jermell Charlo.