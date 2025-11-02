Liam Cameron’s comeback story takes another wild turn

Liam Cameron’s crazy career continues to confound.

Those who felt his damaging two-round defeat at the hands of Ben Whittaker in April would – or should – bring the curtain down on his time in the ring must think again. On Saturday night, he and Troy Jones bashed lumps out of each other for 10 super-testing rounds. It was a hard scrap to judge, as Jones was often on the front foot and throwing everything he had – including some low blows and forearm action that incurred the wrath of the referee. Liam, a 16-year professional veteran, blocked most on his arms and gloves from a foe eight years younger. Some got through, and both men started to mark up. It was hard going, and a gruelling night from the man from the Manor. But some spectacle, too. Somewhere in the middle of the traded flurry of punches, Cameron started to chalk up the more accurate shots. The tide was turning. In a neutral venue – the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester – the crowd warmed to the brutal contest, which went the distance. The judges all agreed Liam, trained at Steel City gym by Pearce Gudgeon, had done enough to win the WBA International belt. Two of them saw it as a 96-94 success; the third, Spaniard Salvador Salva, came in with wider 97-93. Troy, who had won the English light hHeavyweight title last year, had been lifted into the air by his trainer at the final bell, both seemingly confident they would be taking the belt back to Tamworth. Instead, it now resides in Liam’s possession. On nights like this, it is hard to believe that Cameron was out of the sport for five and a half years, until 2023. Now a Frank Warren asset at Queensberry Promotions, he aims to build on this truly meaningful and significant victory. His image is building – the DAZN commentator described the 35-year-old as “one of the most popular sportsmen in Britain”. That might be a stretch, but it is a testament to the rebuild of Cameron, as a man and as a boxer. He says his ambition is to buy every house on his street in the Manor. At this point in his crazy story, you wouldn’t completely rule that out.