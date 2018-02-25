Liam Cameron wants Chris Eubank scrap after next title defence

Liam Cameron says he will be ready and waiting for Chris Eubank Jr if the former world champion drops back down to middleweight.

Eubank was outclassed by George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight semi-final last weekend, leaving many questioning his future in the sport.

A drop back down to middleweight – where he won the IBO version of a world title – looks the most likely for the 28-year-old, if he chooses to continue with his career.

And Manor fighter Cameron will be throwing his hat in the ring to be Eubank’s next opponent in that eventuality, according to manager Dennis Hobson.

“We’d be interested in the Chris Eubank Jr fight because Liam will fight anybody,” Hobson said.

“I thought Eubank put in a shocking performance last weekend.

“He fought a naturally bigger man who was very well schooled and had much more experience, and that showed.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Groves but Eubank played into his hands with his tactics; he was wild and didn’t know how to cut the space down, and he got picked off.

“His corner doesn’t look as though it has enough cohesion either, and they need to go back to the drawing board.

“Eubank is a tough fight for anybody though, especially at middleweight because he’s definitely still world class.

“But if his team fancy the fight then we’d seriously consider it.”

First up for Cameron is the first defence of the Commonwealth title he wrestled from Sheffield rival Sam Sheedy in October.

The 27-year-old will defend against Danny Butler at iceSheffield on April 27.

Cameron had been expected to face English champion Elliott Matthews with both belts on the line but an injury ruled out the Watford fighter with Butler stepping in.

Southern Area middleweight champion Butler has won 27 of his 33 fights, ending nine early. Two of his defeats came in Prizefighter tournaments – one of which came against Martin Murray.