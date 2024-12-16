Liam Cameron v Ben Whittaker Episode Two in the works

Liam Cameron's return fight with Ben Whittaker is ON.

The Sheffield fighter says he has been assured by his manager Lee Eaton the re-match will definitely go ahead in March or early April.

It is the fight millions of TV viewers want to see.

The pair both fell over the ring's top rope inside the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh in October.

Whittaker was injured and the fight was called a draw.

That verdict upset Cameron at the time, and there was worldwide debate over whether "Quittaker" bailed out rather than faced further punishment.

However, the financial returns guaranteed by a second match will be a considerable bonus for Cameron.

The 34-year-old Manor father of two told The Star: "My next fight is the re-match, I've been told to aim for end of March beginning of April.

"I rang my manager and said:'Listen Lee, is it on or off? Is it 100 per cent, tell me! No BS.'

"He said it is 100 per cent on!"

Cameron is happy to travel to take on the West Bromwich light heavyweight, if necessary.

"I don't know where it will be. I hope, if it is in his back garden, I'll take 1,000 fans there" he said.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron, Light Heavyweight Contest. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"He has got to take the re-match, everybody wants it. The first fight had three million views, more than the (Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol) main event!

"I won a load of fans from that night, lots of people were sure Ben had quit, people like Derek Chisora and the TalkSport guy Simon Jordan. It was mad how much interest there was.

"Suddenly, half of Britain hate him and want me to knock him out, for their pleasure"

The Steel City warrior's profile has certainly exploded since the freaky nature of the end of their first encounter.

Liam Cameron's broken nose

"I am actually glad he did go over the ropes, it has led to this massive re-match" he said.

"I am definitely happy to have the fight, all over.

"I broke my nose three weeks before the first fight and Ben noticed it in the press conference - my whole head was swollen.

"It had got broken from Lyndon Arthur (in June) and never healed...and one tap on it and it went massive. But I'm tough and I don't let things bother me.

"Now, I am pressure-free and training at Steel City.

"You might see a lot better from me this time, although you might see a better Ben, too.

Meme taking the mickey out of Ben Whittaker

"I am certainly not going in there taking anything for granted.

"Even when I am up against a journeyman I can have a bit of fear, that's me in boxing, so never mind Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker!"