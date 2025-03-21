Liam Cameron smiling his way to victory

Sheffield's Liam Cameron is feeling warm and loved ahead of his rematch with Ben Whittaker next month.

The emotions aren't perhaps the usual ones a fighter experiences ahead of such a high-level boxing confrontation.

But Liam's background is different to most pugilists and he is happy and content as he tapers down to a brawl with Whittaker at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham on April 20.

Liam's journey is a well-publicised one.

He has had to overcome a drugs ban and alcohol dependency.

He was on the slippery slope to seriously ill health - or worse - during a break from boxing covering 2018 to 2023.

But a memorable tussle with Lyndon Arthur last June and his draw with Whittaker in their first meeting in October demonstrated he is back at the top of his game.

And the 34-year-old recognises the support he has had from others.

Liam Cameron in demand

The Manor light heavyweight (23-6-1) told Sky Sports: "I run in Sheffield and the support is unbelievable.

"Everyone - I thank you so much for giving me their time and praising me."

He said the South Yorkshire public recognised: "I am just a kid trying to do my best...well not a kid. I am a grown man trying to put food on the table for his family.

"I have shown people that if you work hard no matter where you are in a stage of your life you can come back."

Liam Cameron and Pearce Gudgeon

Liam expanded on the theme this week on social media, showing clips of him returning to the sport, unfit and overweight.

The Steel City gym athlete said: "Two years ago today was my first run back. Ten minutes that’s all I had in me.

"In four week's time, I top the show live on Sky Sports with thousands behind me.

"I would have been nothing without everyone’s support - you don’t realize how much the boxing community has helped me."

Lim Cameron re-match with Ben Whittaker

Cameron's confidence and ease on the big screen showed itself in a Sky Sports face-to-face segment in which 27-year-old Whittaker brandished an egg - similar to Chris Eubank Junior's recent stunt.

Whittaker (8-0-1) didn't do himself any favours, with online fight fans criticising his personal style.

"Whittaker is awful. Please win Liam so we don't have to see him again" said one.

"Liam is just a man of the people, Whittaker needs to drop the ego real fast" added another.

And finally two on the same theme: "Can’t wait for Liam to spark him out" and "We’re all rooting for you Liam, finish off what you started."